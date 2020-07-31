Left Menu
Development News Edition

No. 1 pick Burrow signs Bengals contract

No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow officially signed his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Friday. Burrow's slotted contract value is $36.1 million over four years, all fully guaranteed, with a $23.9 million signing bonus.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:46 IST
No. 1 pick Burrow signs Bengals contract

No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow officially signed his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Friday. He announced his signing on Instagram, simply writing, "I signed a paper today."

Burrow is waiting for results of his COVID-19 testing before taking part in on-field activities. Burrow's slotted contract value is $36.1 million over four years, all fully guaranteed, with a $23.9 million signing bonus. Like all first-round picks, his deal has a fifth-year team option.

Burrow, 23, was drafted No. 1 in late April, capping an incredible rise from being a transfer from Ohio State to LSU to winning the Heisman Trophy in a record landslide after throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. LSU went 15-0 and won the national championship, beating Clemson in the title game.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro sticks to travel plan despite 'mold' in lungs

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made a scheduled visit to the south of the country on Friday, after revealing the night before that he is taking antibiotics for a lung infection.Bolsonaro has previously tested positive three times for th...

Brexit talks scheduled just in time for key EU October summit

Britain and the EU have planned more trade negotiations all the way until Oct. 2, less than a fortnight before a summit where the bloc hopes to endorse any agreement with London, according to a schedule published by British negotiators on F...

Keep Turkey’s Hagia Sophia ‘a space for meeting of cultures’, UN rights experts urge

The Human Rights Council-appointed experts are urging authorities to preserve the outstanding universal value which resulted in the 1,500-year-old basilica, World Heritage Status, according to a press release.Avoid divisionIt would be a his...

Karnataka: Woman mortgages 'mangalsutra' to buy TV for kids' education in Gadag

A woman in Gadag district of Karnataka mortgaged her mangalsutra to buy a television set for her children following the Karnataka governments decision to continue the classes through TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A resident of Radder Nagan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020