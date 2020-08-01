Left Menu
COVID-19 hits Cardinals; Friday's game postponed

St. Louis confirmed the positive tests but did not identify the players under Major League Baseball rules.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 00:01 IST
Friday's matinee in Milwaukee between the St. Louis Cardinals and Brewers at Miller Park was postponed hours before the game due to two positive COVID-19 tests. St. Louis confirmed the positive tests but did not identify the players under Major League Baseball rules.

"(Friday's) scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:10 p.m. (CT)," MLB said in a statement. "The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals' organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. "Saturday's game between the Clubs will remain as scheduled for 6:10 p.m. (CT). Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as appropriate."

The Cardinals were scheduled to visit the Brewers for Milwaukee's home opener but instead will isolate at the team's hotel for 24 hours. The Cardinals did not leave their hotel to go to Miller Park on Friday morning because of the positive tests. The team was off Thursday.

The positive results came from testing that was conducted prior to Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins, the team said. That could jeopardize games this weekend for the Twins and Cleveland Indians, who played Minnesota on Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, the Twins and Indians remained scheduled to play at 8:10 p.m. ET.

In addition to the National League Central game scratched from the Friday slate, originally scheduled games involving the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays are canceled. Staff ace Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.57 ERA), who earned a 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh on Opening Day, was scheduled to start for St. Louis against veteran left-hander Brett Anderson.

--Field Level Media

