Lions S Kearse suspended three games by NFL

Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse was suspended three games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Kearse, 26, was charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying a firearm without a permit in October.

Kearse signed with the Lions in March after spending four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He will be allowed to participate in training camp before the suspension goes into effect for the season opener. He is eligible to return Sept. 28 after the Lions' game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kearse has recorded 79 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in 62 career games with the Vikings. --Field Level Media