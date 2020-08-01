Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunil Chhetri voted 2019 Asian Cup's favourite player by fans

Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri was on Saturday voted as the favourite player of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup by fans as he finished ahead of Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan. The poll was conducted by AFC on its official Instagram handle. With 72 goals and 115 appearances, Chhetri is India's all-time highest scorer and the most-capped player.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:11 IST
Sunil Chhetri voted 2019 Asian Cup's favourite player by fans
Chhetri beat Shomurodov 51-49 in the poll after trailing in the initial stages of voting. Image Credit: IANS

Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri was on Saturday voted as the favourite player of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup by fans as he finished ahead of Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan. Chhetri beat Shomurodov 51-49 in the poll after trailing in the initial stages of voting.

"19 days, 561,856 votes The #AsianCup2019 favourite player has been decided. Congratulations Sunil Chhetri!" the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) wrote on its Twitter handle. The 35-year-old Indian captain scored twice during the group stage of the Asian Cup at the beginning of last year. Both goals came in their 4-1 drubbing of Thailand in the opening match.

India came close to securing a Round of 16 spots but conceded late goals in their last two matches against hosts UAE and Bahrain to bow out in the group stage. The poll was conducted by AFC on its official Instagram handle.

With 72 goals and 115 appearances, Chhetri is India's all-time highest scorer and the most-capped player. Chhetri, who was earlier named an Asian Icon by the AFC on his 34th birthday, is the second-highest international scorer among active footballers, behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi. The Chhetri-led India is scheduled to face Qatar at home in a World Cup Qualifier on October 8, take on Bangladesh away on November 12 and then host Afghanistan on November 17.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Power aims at doubling consumer base in distribution biz in 5 years

Tata Power on Saturday said it plans to double its consumer base in the distribution business to 10 million over the next five years. With its public-private-partnership with CESU, the company has acquired over 2.5 million consumers in Odis...

Kuwait bans flights to 31 'high risk' countries due to coronavirus

Kuwait has banned until further notice commercial flights to 31 countries it regards as high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.The countries include India, Pakistan, Egypt,...

Chandigarh records 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Twenty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the union territorys tally to 1,079, while three more fatalities pushed the toll to 18, a medical bulletin stated. A 96-year-old man tested positive for...

Goa records 280 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 6,193

As many as 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the states count of coronavirus cases to 6,193. So far, 4,438 people have recovered in the state while 48 have died due to the virus.Goa reported 280 new COVID-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020