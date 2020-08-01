Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid Open: Local health authorities advise organisers not to hold tournament

The organisers of the Madrid Open have been advised by local health authorities in the Spanish capital to not hold the rescheduled event in September due to the resurgence of the coronavirus in the country.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:17 IST
Madrid Open: Local health authorities advise organisers not to hold tournament
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The organisers of the Madrid Open have been advised by local health authorities in the Spanish capital to not hold the rescheduled event in September due to the resurgence of the coronavirus in the country. "In view of this situation, the organisers of the Mutua Madrid Open requested the help of Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Secretary of Public Health, and were advised not to stage the tournament due to the current trend of covid-19 cases," the organisers said in a statement on Saturday.

The organizers said they are analyzing and closely evaluating all the possible options, while always focusing on guaranteeing the safety of all those involved in the tournament. "In light of the advice of the competent health organisations, and given the difficult situation caused by covid-19 (with a considerable increase in cases in Madrid and in Spain), the organisers of the Mutua Madrid Open are analysing and closely evaluating all the possible options, while always focusing on guaranteeing the safety of all those involved in the tournament," the statement further read.

Earlier in May, the tournament was postponed to September due to the severe coronavirus outbreak in the country. The tournament is scheduled to be played from September 12-20. In total, Spain has recorded more than 2,88,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, and 28,445 deaths, according to the latest figures of the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Horse racing Champion jockey Mellor dies aged 83Three-times champion jockey Stan Mellor - the first to ride 1,000 winners over jumps during a celebrated career - has died aged 83, the Br...

Motor racing-Hamilton takes pole for home British GP in record time

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton shattered the Silverstone track record with a blistering lap to put dominant Mercedes on pole position for his home British Grand Prix on Saturday. The 35-year-old, who will be chasing a r...

WR Lee becomes seventh Patriots player to opt out

New England wide receiver Marqise Lee became the seventh Patriots player to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus. No team has had as many players choose not to play this fall. This is a big sit-down process I had, with me and m...

Horse racing-Champion jockey Mellor dies aged 83

Three-times champion jockey Stan Mellor - the first to ride 1,000 winners over jumps during a celebrated career - has died aged 83, the British media reported on Saturday. Mellor, the champion jockey between 1959 and 1962, also enjoyed succ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020