George, Clippers can 25 3-pointers in rout of Pelicans

George and Leonard went to the bench for good with 1:04 left in the third quarter. Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker led New Orleans with 15 points, Brandon Ingram scored 14 points, Derrick Favors had 12 and JJ Redick and Frank Jackson each added 11.

Paul George scored 28 points and led a 3-point barrage as the Los Angeles Clippers routed the New Orleans Pelicans 126-103 on Saturday near Orlando. The Clippers (45-21) tied a franchise record for 3-pointers made in a half when they hit 16-of-24 on their way to a 77-45 halftime lead. They were one 3-pointer shy of the NBA record for a first half.

They finished 25 of 47, falling short of the Golden State Warriors' NBA record 27 3-pointers in a game. The 32-point halftime deficit was the largest in franchise history for the Pelicans (28-38), who saw their playoff hopes continue to fade.

L.A. led by as many as 42 points in the third quarter and finished the period with a 103-66 cushion. George made 8 of 11 3-pointers and missed all six of his two-point shots. Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and Reggie Jackson came off the bench to add 15. George and Leonard went to the bench for good with 1:04 left in the third quarter.

Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker led New Orleans with 15 points, Brandon Ingram scored 14 points, Derrick Favors had 12 and JJ Redick and Frank Jackson each added 11. Rookie Zion Williamson, who is on a minutes restriction after missing 13 days of training while tending to a family emergency, had seven points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

The Clippers set the tone for the 3-point shooting right from the outset. Patrick Beverley scored the game's first points when he made a 3-pointer and George followed by making three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 1:06 as L.A. raced to a 12-2 lead.

Leonard scored the Clippers' first two-point basket on a 20-foot jumper before he and Beverley each made a 3-pointer. L.A. took a 22-8 lead as 18 of its points came on 3-pointers and it rolled to a 37-25 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Clippers continued the long-range sharp-shooting as six of the nine players who entered the game in the first half made multiple 3-pointers. --Field Level Media

