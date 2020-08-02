Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pitching has Twins in position to win series over Indians

Clippard (0-0, 2.25 ERA), who gave up a run in an inning of relief in Minnesota's 4-1 victory on Friday night, takes the spot that was originally assigned to Homer Bailey. "We're going to push Homer back one day, and Homer is going to pitch against Pittsburgh (on Monday night)," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said following Saturday night's 3-0 win over the Indians.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 13:24 IST
Pitching has Twins in position to win series over Indians

With at least a split of their four-game series with the Cleveland Indians already guaranteed, the Minnesota Twins will use right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard as an opener in Sunday's series finale in Minneapolis. Clippard (0-0, 2.25 ERA), who gave up a run in an inning of relief in Minnesota's 4-1 victory on Friday night, takes the spot that was originally assigned to Homer Bailey.

"We're going to push Homer back one day, and Homer is going to pitch against Pittsburgh (on Monday night)," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said following Saturday night's 3-0 win over the Indians. Bailey started the homestand on Tuesday night by picking up the win in a 6-3 victory over St. Louis, allowing four hits, including a two-run homer by Tyler O'Neill, and two walks while striking out four.

"This is a recovery thing," Baldelli said. "This is with everything going on with our schedule, with everything going on with playing a lot of games coming up in not a ton of days. I would call it recovery related and just making sure our guys are equipped to go forward and continue to pitch well and make their starts and being ready to go." Baldelli was asked what pitcher might follow Clippard in the "bulk" role.

"Who follows, we're going to wait on that," Baldelli said. "It's going to depend on what happens in the game." Clippard is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA in 12 career appearances against Cleveland and will be making his first career start against the Indians. Right-hander Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.00), who is 0-0 with a 1.64 ERA in two career starts against the Twins -- both at Target Field -- will try to help the Indians garner a split of the series.

Cleveland was expected to have the edge in starting pitching in the series, especially after Shane Bieber held the Twins to just three singles over eight innings while striking out 13 in a 2-0 victory in Thursday night's opener. But Minnesota's starters have combined to allow just two earned runs in 16 innings (1.13 ERA) in the first three games, allowing only seven hits while striking out 16. The Indians are batting .154 (14-for-91) overall in the series. "Our starters have carried us in a big, big way," Baldelli said.

Kenta Maeda, making his Target Field debut with the Twins after being acquired in a trade with the Dodgers in February, was especially impressive Saturday night, holding Cleveland to just a scratch infield single by Bradley Zimmer over six innings. He walked one and struck out six. "He pitched a really good ballgame," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "He kept us off balance."

"Kenta was spectacular tonight from the very beginning," Baldelli said. "He had tremendous command and execution of his off-speed pitches. ... I don't know how anyone could pitch much better. He was just awesome." All three runs for the Twins came on solo homers: two by Miguel Sano and another by Eddie Rosario. Minnesota, which set a major league record with 307 home runs last season, has hit 15 in eight games this season, tied for tops in the majors.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-prof Saibaba's mother dies, his wish to see her unfulfilled

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life term in a jail here in Maharashtra for links with Maoists, has lost his ailing mother even as his lawyer made an unsuccessful last attempt to get him see her through video-c...

Marc Maron says Netflix had concerns about hiring Lynn Shelton to direct his comedy special

Actor-comedian Marc Maron has revealed that while setting up his 2017 comedy special at Netflix, he wanted his late girlfriend and acclaimed filmmaker Lynn Shelton to come on board as the director, but the streaming platforms team had doubt...

US condemns Hong Kong govt decision to postpone legislative council elections

The United States on Saturday condemned the Hong Kongs administration move to postpone Legislative Council elections and urged the government to reconsider their decision. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Friday that the Le...

AIIB in discussion with India for financing of ambitious USD 8-bn health infra scheme

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB is in discussion with the Indian government for financing a USD 8-billion scheme for improving health infrastructure at the district level to make the country better prepared for the future heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020