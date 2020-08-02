Injured Chelsea trio set to miss Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

Left Menu
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Sunday said defender Cesar Azpilicueta and strikers Christian Pulisic and Pedro will miss Champions League clash against Bayern Munich after suffering injuries during FA Cup final.

Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic (Photo/Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Sunday said defender Cesar Azpilicueta and strikers Christian Pulisic and Pedro will miss Champions League clash against Bayern Munich after suffering injuries during FA Cup final. On Saturday, Pulisic and captain Azpilicueta limped off with hamstring injury during the club's 2-1 defeat against Arsenal at Wembley. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice for the Gunners after Pulisic scored the opening goal in the summit clash.

Pedro then suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder late on and Lampard has all but ruled the trio out of last-16 second leg with Bayern, which Chelsea will start trailing 3-0 on aggregate. "I don't know the full extent of the injuries, but I know its the hamstrings with Azpi and Christian. They have to be scanned and assessed over the next few days. They clearly won't be fit for next week," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

Pedro, who was given oxygen as he was stretchered off the field, is expected to join Roma on a free transfer when his Chelsea contract expires later this month. "I believe it could be a dislocated shoulder but don't go too soon on that," Lampard said when asked for an update on the forward's condition.

"I've not seen him yet as he was whisked away so it's a disappointing end as that's probably going to be his last game for Chelsea. He's been an incredible servant and I'm disappointed for him," he added. Chelsea will now face Bayern Munich in Champions League clash at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on August 9. (ANI)

