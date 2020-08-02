Left Menu
Kieran Tierney thanks Arsenal physio who helped him overcome injury nightmare

After lifting the FA Cup trophy, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney thanked club physio Chris Morgan for helping him gain fitness after an injury earlier in the season.

Kieran Tierney with Chris Morgan (Photo/Kieran Tierney Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After lifting the FA Cup trophy, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney thanked club physio Chris Morgan for helping him gain fitness after an injury earlier in the season. Tierney completed a move to Arsenal from Celtic in August last year and made his debut in the Europa League the following month after making a full recovery from hernia surgery.

The Scotland international found himself on the fringes of the action up until the Christmas period, before being dealt another injury blow during the win over West Ham on December 12, Goal.com reported. Tierney said he will miss Morgan, who will be moving to Liverpool next season.

"This man helped me from the first minute I walked in the door! Cannot thank u enough for everything you've done for me.. a special man. Grateful for everything. So sad to see u go gonna miss u so much legend. Thank you. Couldn't have done this without u. Love @ChrisMorgan10 hero," Tierney tweeted. Tierney was forced off with a dislocated shoulder 30 minutes into the 3-1 victory at the London Stadium, and did not appear in an Arsenal shirt again for over six months.

The 23-year-old's return was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which called a temporary halt to all major leagues across Europe in March. Tierney utiliused the football off-season to recover from an injury and was included in Mikel Arteta's starting XI for the club's first game back against Manchester City on June 17. (ANI)

