Report: TE LaCosse becomes eighth Patriot to opt out

Tight end Matt LaCosse became the eighth member of the New England Patriots to opt out of the 2020 season, ESPN's Field Yates reported Sunday. LaCosse, 27, caught 13 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown in 11 games (eight starts) during his first season with the Patriots in 2019.

Undrafted out of Illinois in 2015, LaCosse has 40 receptions for 403 yards and two scores in 33 career games with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Patriots. New England linebacker Dont'a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and right tackle Marcus Cannon, all starters, have also opted out, along with wide receiver Marqise Lee, special-teams player Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale and practice squad offensive lineman Najee Toran.

The window to opt out ends on Tuesday. Players considered high risk for COVID-19 can earn a $350,000 stipend and an accrued NFL season if they decide to opt out. Players without risk can receive $150,000, according to the agreement approved last week by the league and the NFL Players Association, although the voluntary opt-out stipend is solely an advance toward future salary. The stipend is not available to undrafted rookies.

