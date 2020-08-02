Left Menu
Mets OF Cespedes AWOL for Sunday's game

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes did not report to the ballpark in time for Sunday's game in Atlanta. The Cuba native is a two-time All-Star with a lifetime .273 batting average, 165 home runs and 528 RBIs in 834 games with the Oakland Athletics (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015) and Mets. --Field Level Media

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes did not report to the ballpark in time for Sunday's game in Atlanta. "He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a news release.

The Mets and Braves started their game at Truist Park at 1:10 p.m. ET. Cespedes, 34, is batting .161 (5-for-31) with two homers and four RBIs in eight games this season.

He missed all of last season after fracturing his right ankle while working on his ranch. The Cuba native is a two-time All-Star with a lifetime .273 batting average, 165 home runs and 528 RBIs in 834 games with the Oakland Athletics (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015) and Mets.

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

