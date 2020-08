Mets OF Cespedes AWOL for Sunday's game

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes did not report to the ballpark in time for Sunday's game in Atlanta. "He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a news release.

The Mets and Braves started their game at Truist Park at 1:10 p.m. ET. Cespedes, 34, is batting .161 (5-for-31) with two homers and four RBIs in eight games this season.

He missed all of last season after fracturing his right ankle while working on his ranch. The Cuba native is a two-time All-Star with a lifetime .273 batting average, 165 home runs and 528 RBIs in 834 games with the Oakland Athletics (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015) and Mets.