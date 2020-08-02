Twins RHP Bailey (biceps) placed on 10-day IL

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Homer Bailey on the 10-day injured list Sunday with tendinitis in his right biceps. The move is retroactive to July 29. Bailey, who signed a one-year contract with the team in the offseason, earned the win in his Twins debut Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He allowed two runs on four hits in five innings, striking out four and walking two in the 6-3 victory.

A first-round pick (seventh overall) by Cincinnati in 2004, Bailey played 12 seasons with the Reds before splitting the 2019 campaign with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics. Now 34, he is 81-86 with a 4.56 ERA and 1,154 strikeouts in 244 career starts, including a pair of no-hitters.

Before Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Indians, the Twins recalled right-hander Sean Poppen to replace Bailey on the 30-man roster. Poppen, 26, made his major league debut in 2019 and appeared in four games out of the Twins' bullpen, posting a 7.56 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media