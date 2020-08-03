Indians' Francona (gastrointestinal) out vs. Twins

A minor gastrointestinal issue will prevent Terry Francona from managing the Cleveland Indians in Sunday's finale of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins, the club announced. Per the Indians, Francona, 61, returned to the team hotel after participating in a pre-game media session at Target Field.

Francona's issue is not COVID-19 related, the club said. Sandy Alomar Jr. will manage the team Sunday and Kyle Hudson will serve as the first-base coach in Alomar's place.

Alomar managed Cleveland's split-squad games against the Oakland Athletics in early March. He posted a 3-3 record as the Indians' acting manager for six games after the team fired Manny Acta late in the 2012 season. The Indians won the series opener on Thursday but dropped the past two games.

