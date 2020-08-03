Aubameyang can become Arsenal great, says Mikel Arteta

Left Menu
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can become a legend for the club if he chooses to stay with the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can become a legend for the club if he chooses to stay with the Gunners. His remark comes as Aubameyang scored twice in the finals of the FA Cup to hand Arsenal their record 14th FA Cup title win.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the finals at the Wembley Stadium. Aubameyang's contract is set to expire next year and the future of the striker is unknown. "It's the most difficult thing in football, that's for sure, and he makes it simple - look at the second goal he scored. We always had incredible strikers at this football club and Auba deserves to be named and compared with the big names," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"By winning trophies he will be closer to that and the longer he stays there as well. Hopefully, we can have him for more time," he added. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has 70 goals in all competitions since joining the Gunners in January 2018.

"The biggest problem as well was probably to convince Aubameyang to work the way he is working," Arteta said. "He was going to get more rewarded, more respected and then that respect goes from respect to admiration - admiration from his team-mates, the people who work with him and the fans. I think now, the way he is conducting himself on and off the field, he has got that," he added.

In the match between Chelsea and Arsenal, Aubameyang struck twice for the Gunners to hand them a 2-1 win. Chelsea had struck the first goal in the match, owing to Christian Pulisic's efforts, but Arsenal came from behind to win the match.

Arsenal had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the eighth position, their lowest since the 1994-95 season. (ANI)

