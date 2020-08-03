Inter Milan are going in the right direction, says Lukaku

Left Menu
Inter Milan's striker Romelu Lukaku believes that the side is heading in the right direction after finishing as the runners-up in the Serie A.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 03-08-2020 09:01 IST
Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. (Photo/Inter Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Inter Milan's striker Romelu Lukaku believes that the side is heading in the right direction after finishing as the runners-up in the Serie A. The side finished the 2019-20 Serie A season at the second spot with 82 points from 38 matches.

In their last game of the season, Inter secured a 2-0 win against Atalanta. "Serie A is finished but we're still building and going the right way. Thank you for supporting the team throughout this season. To all of my team-mates, you guys have been wonderful. I would give my all for you guys every single day," Lukaku said in an Instagram post.

Lukaku managed to score 23 goals in 36 top-flight outings in his debut campaign for Inter Milan following a switch from Manchester United. Inter's tally of 82 points in this season matched their title-winning total under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10.

It is the first time the side earned more than 79 points without winning the title. Inter Milan will now head to play in the Europa League.

Antonio Conte's side will now travel to Germany to take on Spanish outfit Getafe. The match will be played on August 5 at the VELTINS-Arena. (ANI)

