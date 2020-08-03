Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soroka, deGrom still looking for first wins for Braves, Mets

The Mets have lost five straight. New York's Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.64 ERA) will face Atlanta's Mike Soroka (0-0, 1.59) in a rematch of Opening Day, a game the Mets won 1-0 on a late homer by Yoenis Cespedes.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:45 IST
Soroka, deGrom still looking for first wins for Braves, Mets
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Mets)

A pair of aces looking for their first victory will meet on Monday when the visiting New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves in the finale of a four-game series. The Braves have won the first three games of the series between the National League East rivals and enter with a five-game winning streak. The Mets have lost five straight.

New York's Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.64 ERA) will face Atlanta's Mike Soroka (0-0, 1.59) in a rematch of Opening Day, a game the Mets won 1-0 on a late homer by Yoenis Cespedes. deGrom worked five scoreless innings against the Braves in the season opener. He allowed only one hit and one walk, while striking out eight. In his last outing on July 29 against the Boston Red Sox, deGrom extended his career-best scoreless streak to 31 innings before allowing a run. He threw six innings and allowed two runs on three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

"He's a great pitcher and probably should have a better record than he does," teammate Justin Wilson said. "Clearly, Jake keeps us in the game all the time. That's why he's a two-time Cy Young winner. We've got to put some more runs for him. We've also got to shut him down as the bullpen goes." Notable in his last start was the 101.1 mph fastball recorded by deGrom, the fastest pitch of his career. His velocity through the first two starts has averaged 98.6 mph, second-best in the majors among those with at least 100 pitches thrown.

deGrom is 7-7 with a 1.90 ERA in 22 career starts against the Braves. In 12 starts in Atlanta, deGrom is 5-4 with a 2.30 ERA. Soroka will also be making his third start of the season. He pitched six scoreless frames against the Mets in the opener and allowed three runs, two earned, in 5 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay. Soroka retired just one batter in the sixth inning and seemed to lose his rhythm after he stumbled and fell after throwing a pitch with two outs in the fifth.

"He just continues to get better," Atlanta outfielder Ender Inciarte said. "He looks like a veteran in the clubhouse. He's confident and he's a mature guy. It's fun to watch him pitch out there." Soroka is 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA in six career starts against the Mets. He's struck out 25 and walked only four in 35 2/3 innings against New York.

A bigger question may be the status of Cespedes, who did not show up for Sunday's game. The Mets released a statement that said, "As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful." Cespedes, who missed the entire 2019 season with injuries, has struggled at the plate and is hitting .161 with two homers and four RBIs. He has 15 strikeouts in 34 plate-appearances and has fanned at least twice in six of his last seven games.

The Mets are also concerned about the poor start of first baseman Pete Alonso, who was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and is 2-for-17 on the road. Michael Conforto walked twice and has reached base safely in every game. Atlanta's Dansby Swanson picked up a single on Sunday and has hit safely in all 10 games.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbian purchase of missile defence system shows ties deepening with China

Serbia has bought a new generation of medium-range, radar-guided surface-to-air missiles from China in a new sign of deepening cooperation between Beijing and Belgrade. The purchase of the FK-3 missile defence system was included in state-r...

UK says rapid tests help accelerate 500,000 tests a day target

Britain is on track to deliver half a million COVID tests a day by the end of October and new 90-minute tests will allow the government to accelerate that target, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. Millions of COVID-19 tests able...

Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious COVID-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ra...

Crawford, M's look to salvage series sweep vs. A's

When asked about the play of shortstop J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais referenced another sport. J.P. wants to be in the batters box, he wants the ball hit to him, he wants the ball in his hands, Servais said. Hes like...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020