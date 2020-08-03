Inspired by how Ramandeep Singh has dealt with injuries: India colts forward Arshdeep

Indian junior men's core probable Arshdeep Singh, who missed the Six-Nation Championship in Spain last year due to a knee injury, said that he is inspired by the way Indian forward Ramandeep Singh has dealt with injuries in his international career, and added that he is determined to seal a place in the junior side. "It was really disappointing to miss out on the Six-Nation Championship in Spain last year. However, I have realized that injuries will be a part and parcel of any sportsperson's career. I look up to the way Ramandeep Singh has dealt with injuries in his career," the forward said in a Hockey India release.

"He is an inspiration for all young hockey players in India. One needs a lot of determination to come back from injuries and now I know how important it is to ensure that I keep checking on how my body is reacting in every situation," he added. Arshdeep, who has attended several junior men's National Coaching Camps, said that he has been focussing on his fitness in the last few months.

"The last few months have been a huge challenge for all of us, however, I have taken the time to focus on my fitness. I know I am close to receiving an opportunity to play for the Indian junior men's team in the near future and I don't want to miss the chance due to an injury," the 19-year-old said. "I have been practicing yoga to become mentally stronger as well. I have to be absolutely ready to grab my opportunities whenever they are presented to me," he added.

While speaking about his future goals, Arshdeep said that there is nothing bigger than playing and performing for one's country. "Playing for the senior team is always going to be my biggest goal. However, I have to first perform at the junior level and get recognized as a skilful player. I will keep working towards my goal in whichever way I can and I am sure one day I will walk out on the pitch with the senior Indian team. I will work very hard to ensure that I get a chance to contribute to India's famous victories in the future," the forward said. (ANI)