The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-BCCI-LD TASKFORCE NCA chief Dravid likely to head COVID Task force By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The BCCI is forming a COVID-19 task force and it will include, among others, former captain and National Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid, the apex body said in its SOP to state associations. SPO-CRI-BCCI-AGE BCCI not to punish players if they admit to age fudging, two-year ban otherwise New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The BCCI on Monday said it will grant amnesty to registered players who voluntarily declare any age fraud but those found to be in breach of the unusual scheme could be slapped with a two-year suspension.

SPO-SQUASH-PULLOUT India not to take part in women's world team squash championship Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) India on Monday pulled out of the Women's World Team Squash Championship scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 15 to 20 due to "lack of preparation time" and "uncertainties" about travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-GOLF-ATWAL Atwal finishes 53rd, will play Wyndham Championships next Truckee (US), Aug 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal finished T-53 after adding another round of +4 points on the final day of the Barracuda Championship here.

SPO-FOOT-FIXING-ALLEGATIONS AFC red-flags 6 Goa Professional League matches for possible 'manipulation', GFA says no evidence New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Asian Football Confederation has red-flagged six matches of last year's Goa Professional League for possible "match manipulation" but the state association on Monday said there was not enough evidence. SPO-CRI-MISBAH Misbah has not ruled out playing two spinners in first Test against England Karachi, Aug 3 (PTI) Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has not ruled out the possibility of playing two spinners in the first Test against England which begins from Wednesday at Old Trafford.

SPO-FOOT-PATEL Delhi could see two teams in next I-League: AIFF president Patel New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Monday said Delhi could see two I-League teams in the upcoming season. SPO-CRI-BCCI-SPONSORSHIP BCCI invites bids for kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Indian cricket board on Monday invited bids for the team's kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights through a tender process to replace outgoing sponsor Nike.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-SOPS BCCI's SOPs to state units on training resumption: Players must sign consent form, 60-plus barred By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Players will have to sign a consent form before resuming training at their respective centres, the BCCI said in its SOPs to state associations, which also barred anyone over 60 years of age and individuals with underlying medical conditions from taking part in camps. SPO-CRI-BCCI-DOMESTIC-SOP BCCI SOP: 60-plus Arun Lal can't coach Bengal, Baroda may miss Whatmore By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for state associations bars 60-plus individuals from taking part in the training camp, potentially affecting Arun Lal and Australian Dav Whatmore, who are coaches of Bengal and Baroda respectively. SPO-CRI-SWANN Graeme Swann criticises England selectors for dropping Broad in first Test London, Aug 3 (PTI) Former off-spinner Graeme Swann has slammed selectors for splitting England's most successful new-ball pairing of Stuart Broad and James Anderson during the recently-concluded Test series against the West Indies, saying "you don't discard blokes with 500 Test wickets lightly".

SPO-GOLF-CHAWRASIA-COVID Quarantined Chawrasia remains upbeat despite positive Covid test New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Ace Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia continues to be upbeat despite having tested positive for COVID-19. SPO-FOOT-RIJIJU-CHHETRI Ministry to form 5 zonal talent hunt committees in ambitious plan to qualify for FIFA World Cup New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government is riding on "mainstay" football to make India a sporting powerhouse and announced the formation of five zonal committees to hunt talent across the country.

SPO-CRI-PATHAN I haven't confirmed my availability in any Leagues, says Irfan Pathan New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday said he hasn't confirmed his availability in any franchise-based T20 league at this stage, refuting reports that he could participate in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting August 28. SPO-KESHAVAN Luge Federation appoints Keshavan as coach and High Performance Director New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Shiva Keshavan, the first Indian representative to compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics, has been appointed chief coach as well as the High Performance Director of the national team by the Luge Federation of India.

SPO-BAD-DRAW Badminton: India handed relatively easy draw in Thomas and Uber Cup Final New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) India have been handed relatively easy draws in the twice rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup Finals slated to be held from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark. SPO-CRI-ENG-TROTT Jonathan Trott appointed England batting coach for Pakistan series London, Aug 3 (PTI) Former batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed England's batting coach for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, starting Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-FICA-PAYMENTS-STUDY Many players experiencing pay issues in T20 leagues: FICA report New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Many players have been dealing with the issue of late payment or non-payment of salaries in a host of domestic T20 leagues across the world, including the Bangladesh Premier League, states the latest annual players' report..