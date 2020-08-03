Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-League club from Delhi could be announced next week: AIFF general secretary

Now, the Hero ISL has taken it further and made more additions to Indian football," Patel added. Chhetri said he received the "best birthday gift" when Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the formation of five zonal committees to hunt talent across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:12 IST
I-League club from Delhi could be announced next week: AIFF general secretary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Monday revealed that the first I-league club from national capital Delhi could be announced as early as next week. Das made the significant announcement hours after AIFF president Praful Patel said Delhi could see two I-League teams in the upcoming season of the league.

"Delhi could see the announcement of an I-League club next week," Das said. AIFF recently invited bids from non-I-League cities, including Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, to take part in the 2020-21 season.

The previous season of the league saw 11 clubs, including AIFF's developmental outfit Indian Arrows, take part in the competition. However, reigning champions Mohun Bagan have merged with ATK and will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) from the upcoming season.

"Clubs from Delhi will be a reality soon in Hero I-league and there may be two teams from Delhi. I am personally looking into this aspect and no doubt Delhi football deserves a big focus being the capital city," Patel said during a programme organised by Football Delhi to mark the 36th birthday of India captain Sunil Chhetri. He also highlighted the progress the AIFF has made over the last decade while emphasising on the need to "professionalise the sport".

"We have come a long way. Globally FIFA now acknowledges that Indian football has to be supported and strengthened for the sport to grow in the region. FIFA and AFC have made it clear that football has to be commercially viable and it has to support the overall ecosystem around it," he said. "That is why it is important to professionalise the sport. The Hero I-League was the first step towards that. Now, the Hero ISL has taken it further and made more additions to Indian football," Patel added.

Chhetri said he received the "best birthday gift" when Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the formation of five zonal committees to hunt talent across the country. "I am really honoured to have my birthday celebrated as Delhi Football Day. It is like a dream, when you start playing, you never dream that your birthday will be made so special and for that I am really thankful to Football Delhi.

"Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju making a commitment here to locate every football talent in India and if every talent is identified and nurtured, well then half of the problem of Indian football is solved. It is the best birthday gift I can ask for," Chhetri said. The skipper added that in a vast country like India, finding talent is not an issue.

"Talent is not the problem here. We could have plenty of Olympic gold medals. I know how hard the AIFF works to get a bigger pool of players. It is very important to give the young talented players the right food, training and so on. When all this is done, it can be a monumental growth," he said. Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said the state association was delighted to receive such an overwhelming response.

"It was very encouraging to hear from the distinguished speakers the potential of Indian football in general and Delhi football in particular. "It was a perfect way to celebrate the birthday of Sunil Chhetri and we are honoured by the overwhelming response and attention Delhi football is receiving through this E-Summit," Prabhakaran said.

Meanwhile, Patel lauded the Odisha government for "setting an example of how a state government can help sports thrive in a particular region." "I think states like Odisha need to be commended. They have actively supported every sport. That is something that other state governments should follow too."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Scouting committees to be set up to identify U-12 sports talent: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, has said that he will be setting up zonal-level scouting committees to identify U-12 sporting talent from all across the country. Rijiju was addressing the inaugural session of an e-...

VHP to work for establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in society now: Outfit’s chief

With the struggle for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya over, the VHP will now work for a Ram Rajya in the society, the outfits national working president, Alok Kumar, said on Monday. The foundation stone for the constructio...

Maha: 81 inmates of Sangli prison test coronavirus positive

As many as 81 inmates and three staff members of the Sangli district prison in Maharashtra have contracted the coronavirus infection, a senior official said on Monday. He said 94 inmates and six staff members had given their swab samples fo...

White House, Congress resume talks on COVID-19 bill

Congressional Democrats and Trump administration officials resumed talks aimed at hammering out a coronavirus relief bill on Monday, after missing a vital deadline to extend relief benefits to tens of millions of jobless Americans. Top Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020