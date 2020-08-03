Left Menu
Vikings, GM Spielman agree to multi-year extension

With Rick's and Coach Zimmer's leadership in place, we are in a great position to continue to compete for a Super Bowl." Spielman is heading into his 15th season in Minnesota and ninth as the team's general manager.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:21 IST
The Minnesota Vikings and general manager Rick Spielman have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday. ESPN reported that Spielman's new deal is believed to run through the 2023 season. Should that be the case, he would be in line with head coach Mike Zimmer, who received a three-year contract extension last month.

"Rick has been outstanding in his role as Vikings general manager," Vikings co-owner and team president Mark Wilf said in a statement. "We are excited and honored to have him continue to lead our efforts to build a championship roster and first-class organization. With Rick's and Coach Zimmer's leadership in place, we are in a great position to continue to compete for a Super Bowl." Spielman is heading into his 15th season in Minnesota and ninth as the team's general manager. The Vikings have posted a 117-105-2 record since Spielman joined the organization in 2006.

Minnesota has won a pair of NFC North titles and secured a 57-38-1 record during the six seasons that Spielman and Zimmer have worked together. The Vikings went 10-6 in 2019 and upset the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

--Field Level Media

