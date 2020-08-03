Bhakti Kulkarni ties rakhi to Goa CM Pramod Sawant

National chess sensation Bhakti Kulkarni on Monday tied rakhi to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Sawant also celebrated the occasion with Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha Karyakartas.

"Celebrating the sacred bond of brother and sister with Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha Karyakartas. My best wishes to all on this auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan," Sawant tweeted. Raksha Bandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)