MLB postpones Cardinals’ four-game series with Tigers

Major League Baseball on Monday postponed St. Louis' four-game series with the Detroit Tigers amid the 13 members of the Cardinals organization who have tested positive for COVID-19. The opener was to have been Tuesday. The Cardinals are now tentatively scheduled to next play Friday in St. Louis against the visiting Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals have now had eight games postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in their organization. Seven Cardinals players and six staffers have contracted the virus and they continue to quarantine in a Milwaukee hotel and undergo daily tests. Two who tested positive returned to St. Louis from Milwaukee by car.

The Miami Marlins also have experienced an outbreak and haven't played since July 26. The Marlins are scheduled to resume play Tuesday against the Orioles in Baltimore.