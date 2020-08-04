Left Menu
Development News Edition

Williamson guides Pelicans past Grizzlies

Five straight points by Redick gave the Pelicans an 88-78 lead early in the fourth quarter. Jackson scored eight straight Grizzlies points as Memphis got within 92-88. Holiday scored seven points and Williamson five as New Orleans took a quick 19-8 lead on their way to a 26-22 edge at the end of the period. Lonzo Ball made a 3-pointer to give the Pelicans their biggest lead of the half at 39-28.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 07:09 IST
Williamson guides Pelicans past Grizzlies

Rookie Zion Williamson scored six of his 23 points down the stretch as the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Memphis Grizzlies 109-99 on Monday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Williamson, who had played a total of just 29 minutes in the first two games of the restart after leaving the NBA's "bubble" to tend to a family emergency, played 25 minutes. He scored six straight Pelicans points as they increased a four-point lead to eight with 1:48 left.

New Orleans (29-38) won for the first time in the restart to tighten the battle for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies (32-36) fell to 0-3 in the restart and saw their hold on eighth place continue to shrink. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 24 points, JJ Redick had 16, and Josh Hart and Jrue Holiday scored 15 each.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points, Grayson Allen scored 17 (all in the first half), Dillon Brooks scored 15, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Ja Morant added 11 points and Brandon Clarke had 10. Morant shot 5 of 21 from the floor and 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Pelicans led by seven at halftime and increased the edge to 11 points twice early in the third quarter before the Grizzlies rallied. Memphis pulled even at 65 on Brooks' jumper, and moments later he hit a 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies a one-point lead.

Hart made two 3-pointers as New Orleans took a 79-74 lead at the end of the third quarter. Five straight points by Redick gave the Pelicans an 88-78 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Jackson scored eight straight Grizzlies points as Memphis got within 92-88. Ingram made a 3-pointer and another basket to give New Orleans a 97-90 lead. Holiday scored seven points and Williamson five as New Orleans took a quick 19-8 lead on their way to a 26-22 edge at the end of the period.

Lonzo Ball made a 3-pointer to give the Pelicans their biggest lead of the half at 39-28. Memphis got within four points twice before New Orleans took a 58-51 halftime lead. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China, Hong Kong report fewer new cases

Both mainland China and Hong Kong reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as strict measures to contain new infections appear to be taking effect. Mainland China announced 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous d...

deGrom strikes out 10 as Mets end skid with win over Braves

New York ace Jacob deGrom picked up his first victory on Monday as the visiting Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to end their five-game losing streak. DeGrom, the two-time defending Cy Young winner, worked six innings and allowed two ru...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as upbeat factory data lifts confidence

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0....

NBA-Budenholzer, Donovan share NBCA Coach of the Year award

The National Basketball Coaches Association NBCA named the Milwaukee Bucks Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City Thunders Billy Donovan as co-coaches of the year on Monday. The award is based on votes from each of the NBAs 30 head coaches. Vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020