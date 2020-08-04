Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Budenholzer, Donovan share NBCA Coach of the Year award

Voting for this year was based on games played up until the suspension of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11. Budenholzer, who guided the Bucks to a league-best 53-12 record at the time of the season's suspension, is the first head coach to win the award more than once.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 08:04 IST
NBA-Budenholzer, Donovan share NBCA Coach of the Year award

The National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) named the Milwaukee Bucks' Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City Thunder's Billy Donovan as co-coaches of the year on Monday. The award is based on votes from each of the NBA's 30 head coaches. Voting for this year was based on games played up until the suspension of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11.

Budenholzer, who guided the Bucks to a league-best 53-12 record at the time of the season's suspension, is the first head coach to win the award more than once. Donovan became the fourth active coach to guide his team to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons in charge after leading the Thunder to a 40-24 record.

"Congratulations to Mike Budenholzer and Billy Donovan on this prestigious recognition," Dallas Mavericks Head Coach and NBCA President Rick Carlisle said. "To win the vote of our peers makes the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award one of the most meaningful in all of pro sports."

The NBA season resumed last week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando with games played without supporters.

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 testing hits record high as over 6.6 lakh tests conducted in last 24-hr

India has recorded highest single-day testing by conducting over 6.6 lakh tests to diagnose Covid-19 in last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Tuesday. In its fight against COVID-19, India scales a new ...

Golf-Daly cites health concerns for skipping PGA Championship

Two-time major winner John Daly said on Monday that concerns about his health amid the COVID-19 pandemic had prompted his decision to withdraw from this weeks PGA Championship. Daly, known as Wild Thing during his heyday on the PGA Tour, wi...

Mainland China, Hong Kong report fewer new cases

Both mainland China and Hong Kong reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as strict measures to contain new infections appear to be taking effect. Mainland China announced 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous d...

deGrom strikes out 10 as Mets end skid with win over Braves

New York ace Jacob deGrom picked up his first victory on Monday as the visiting Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to end their five-game losing streak. DeGrom, the two-time defending Cy Young winner, worked six innings and allowed two ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020