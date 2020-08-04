Trent Woodhill joins BBL as cricket consultant

Left Menu
The Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Trent Woodhill as player acquisition and cricket consultant.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:17 IST
BBL logo. . Image Credit: ANI

The Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Trent Woodhill as player acquisition and cricket consultant. Woodhill will be providing inputs into the league's global player recruitment strategy and act as a key point of connection between the league and BBL club coaches, list managers and state high-performance teams.

He will also contribute to the league's regular review of playing conditions and innovations. Woodhill will bring a wealth of experience from his roles with the Melbourne Stars, Cricket New South Wales, New Zealand Cricket, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and more recently with the England and Wales Cricket Board as High-Performance Consultant for The Hundred. "The BBL is a highlight of the summer and I am excited to work with the clubs and the world's best players for the season ahead. The league's determination to continue innovating during these difficult times fills me with confidence that KFC BBL|10 will be one of the best seasons yet," Woodhill said in an official release issued by Cricket Australia.

"I'd like to thank the Melbourne Stars for eight rewarding years with their men's team set up and look forward to continuing with the club's rebel WBBL side this season," he added. Woodhill has now stood down from his position as List Manager with the Melbourne Stars but will retain his duties as the club's Women's Big Bash League coach. His League input will be focused solely on the BBL.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia Head of Big Bash Leagues, said Woodhill's expertise would prove invaluable in the build-up to the upcoming tournament. "Trent is a highly-respected figure in both Australian cricket and across the world," Dobson said. "We see him as an important contributor to the League's ongoing focus on innovation in and around the game," Dobson said.

"Despite the uncertainties surrounding the current COVID-19 situation, we are committed to bringing the best available T20 players to Australia for BBL," Dobson concluded. (ANI)

