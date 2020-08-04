Left Menu
A's ride eight-run inning to rout of Mariners

Oakland right-hander Frankie Montas (1-1) allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings with four walks and nine strikeouts. The A's scored more runs in the finale of the four-game series than they had in the first three games combined.

Ramon Laureano's two-run single with the bases loaded in the fifth inning sparked an eight-run outburst as the Oakland Athletics defeated the host Seattle Mariners 11-1 Monday night. Khris Davis hit his first home run of the season for the A's. Oakland right-hander Frankie Montas (1-1) allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings with four walks and nine strikeouts.

The A's scored more runs in the finale of the four-game series than they had in the first three games combined. They had three runs in each of the three prior contests, but they wound up winning the last three games at Seattle. Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield (0-2), making his ninth career start, didn't allow a run through the first four innings in search of his first major league victory. However, Sheffield couldn't make it through the fifth.

With one out, Davis walked and Stephen Piscotty lined a single to left. Sean Murphy's infield single loaded the bases. After Sheffield struck out Marcus Semien, Laureano -- whose three-run homer accounted for all of Oakland's runs in a 3-2 victory Sunday -- grounded a single to right, giving the A's a 2-1 lead. That was it for Sheffield, who was replaced by veteran right-hander Bryan Shaw.

A passed ball by Aaron Nola allowed Murphy to score, and Mark Canha grounded a single to right, scoring Laureano and making it 4-1. Matt Chapman reached on an infield single, and Matt Olson walked to load the bases. Chad Pinder lined a two-run single to center, and Davis reached on another infield single, scoring Olson. Piscotty grounded a double to left to plate the final run of the inning.

Sheffield was charged with four runs on four hits in 4 2/ 3 innings, with two walks and five strikeouts. Davis, who entered the series 0-for-15, went deep off Mariners right-hander Zac Grotz in the seventh. Canha drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning to make it 10-1.

Oakland scored its final run with two outs in the ninth on Olson's RBI single. The Mariners opened the scoring in the third on a walk to J.P. Crawford and Kyle Seager's two-out double.

Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis went 0-for-4 to end his season-opening, 10-game hitting streak. --Field Level Media

