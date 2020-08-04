Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricanes look to close out desperate Rangers

"The games come fast and furious, but the guys love to play," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. The hat trick Monday in Carolina's 4-1 victory was the first for the franchise in 144 all-time postseason games.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:02 IST
Hurricanes look to close out desperate Rangers
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

The Carolina Hurricanes have devised a formula for success against the New York Rangers. Now the Rangers have another problem to address or their season could end quickly in their August qualifying series.

The Hurricanes, riding the thrills of Andrei Svechnikov's three-goal outing, look to close out the best-of-five series in Tuesday night's Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. "The games come fast and furious, but the guys love to play," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

The hat trick Monday in Carolina's 4-1 victory was the first for the franchise in 144 all-time postseason games. Svechnikov, 20, became the eighth player age 20 or younger with an NHL playoff hat trick. "You sit back and go, 'Wow,'" teammate Jordan Martinook said. "He can skate and shoot ... and it's fun to watch."

The attention on Svechnikov after Game 2 is something those within the Carolina organization have seen brewing. "He's just getting better and better, and we're really fortunate to have him," Brind'Amour said. "I think he'll get a few more (hat tricks) before his time is over in his career."

Rangers coach David Quinn wishes he didn't have to witness Svechnikov's latest breakthrough so close. "He's quickly emerging as one of the best players in this league," Quinn said.

Carolina has gone on to win a series in six of the seven times that the franchise has held a 2-0 series lead. "We know the type of game we need to play, and I feel we've done that for the first two games," Martinook said.

"I think we've got good chemistry," Svechnikov said. "It's a playoff game and more and more physical game." The Rangers have a streak of 21 consecutive playoff series with at least one victory, something in danger as they go into their third game across a four-day period. Until the Game 2 loss, they had won eight of their previous 12 playoff games when trailing in a series.

The Rangers have had eight players make NHL playoff debuts during this series, so the team is lacking in postseason experience. New York has been slow to start in both games in Toronto, producing only seven shots on goal in the first period of Game 2 (and seven shots in the final period).

"They had some good chances the past two games and we managed it pretty well," said Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek, who posted 23 saves Monday. The Rangers swept four games from the Hurricanes during the regular season, averaging more than four goals per game in those outings. New York was 31-6-0 against Carolina in regular-season meetings dating to February 2011.

However, in recent days, the Rangers have failed to control the middle of the ice, among other things that have concerned Quinn. "You've got to outskate people. You've got to outhit them," Quinn said. "We're not doing those things enough."

New York's goaltending situation seems unclear. Igor Shesterkin was listed as "unfit to play" for the second game in a row Monday, so that put veteran Henrik Lundqvist in net again. Shesterkin was part of the team's surge prior to the season's interruption in March, posting a 10-2-0 record. Rangers forward Jesper Fast, who exited with an injury on the opening shift of Game 1, then sat out Game 2, is listed as day-to-day. The Rangers will have left winger Brendan Lemieux available after he sat out the first two games of the series to serve an NHL suspension for a regular-season transgression.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise as U.S. manufacturing perks up

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1....

SpiceJet to commence flight services to UK from next month

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has secured slots at the London Heathrow Airport, which will allow the airline to commence flight services to the UK from next month. These slots, under the air bubble pact, will later be extended ...

60 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal; tally rises to 1,752

Sixty more people, including 13 security personnel and four health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern states caseload to 1,752 on Tuesday, a senior health official said. Of the 60 new cas...

Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 even as two members of his family have contracted the disease. Deb, however, has quarantined himself at his residence for the next seven days.Two of my family m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020