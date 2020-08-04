Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday. Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Monday that five of those who tested positive did not show symptoms. The team is being tested daily. St. Louis last played July 29 at Minnesota and is tentatively set to resume its schedule this Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-08-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:52 IST
7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team's four-game series at Detroit. The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Monday that five of those who tested positive did not show symptoms. Mozeliak said the others did — headaches, cough, sniffles, low-grade fever. St. Louis has been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Cardinals' series last weekend was postponed. The team is being tested daily.

St. Louis last played July 29 at Minnesota and is tentatively set to resume its schedule this Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals are the second team sidelined by the novel coronavirus since the season started July 23.

The Miami Marlins are set to resume play Tuesday in Baltimore. Miami has not played since July 26. Because the outbreak occurred in the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies were sidelined for a week while they were tested daily.

In another virus development, the Field of Dreams game in Iowa was postponed until 2021. The game at a new ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie had been planned for Aug. 13 in Dyersville. The Chicago White Sox originally were to host the New York Yankees, who were replaced by St. Louis because of MLB's new schedule. The White Sox will be one of the teams next year, the opponent not determined.

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise as U.S. manufacturing perks up

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1....

SpiceJet to commence flight services to UK from next month

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has secured slots at the London Heathrow Airport, which will allow the airline to commence flight services to the UK from next month. These slots, under the air bubble pact, will later be extended ...

60 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal; tally rises to 1,752

Sixty more people, including 13 security personnel and four health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern states caseload to 1,752 on Tuesday, a senior health official said. Of the 60 new cas...

Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 even as two members of his family have contracted the disease. Deb, however, has quarantined himself at his residence for the next seven days.Two of my family m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020