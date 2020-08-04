Left Menu
Development News Edition

AHF to conduct workshops for Hockey India coaches, technical officials

Hockey India on Tuesday announced that the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will be organising a second set of online education workshops for coaches and technical officials of Hockey India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:33 IST
AHF to conduct workshops for Hockey India coaches, technical officials
Hockey India logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Tuesday announced that the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will be organising a second set of online education workshops for coaches and technical officials of Hockey India. These workshops will be organised later this month and a group of 15-35 coaches and technical officials will be attending it.

There will a total of five workshops which will be conducted by the AHF and it will aim to provide technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments. The workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application.

Each workshop will consist of a three to four hours' session including a break. "We are delighted that the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of workshops for our Technical Officials and Coaches. I am confident that the workshops will definitely help our officials and coaches improve tremendously and in the process, we will have an opportunity to grow the game of hockey even further in our country," Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said in an official statement.

"The AHF has always taken steps to ensure that the officials are growing and evolving every day and I would like to thank them for their efforts," he added. For Technical Officials, these workshops will mainly focus on the code of conduct: Protest & Hearing & for the Coaches emphasis will be on coaching in 5-a-side hockey, physical fitness demands, match strategies, and the role of goalkeepers.

Hockey India has requested each of the eight Hockey India Member Units which take part in 5-a-side hockey tournaments in India to nominate two coaches (one female and one male) for the online workshop on coaching in 5-a-side hockey. They will attend the workshop along with the group of nominated Hockey India coaches. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking directions to waive off school tuition fee

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to the Delhi government to take steps to waive off the school tuition fee amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. A bench of Chi...

Trump signs executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts

In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers,...

Bihar govt decides to recommend CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Bihar government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case after the deceaseds father made a request for it, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had a talk ...

Weak Diageo, Bayer earnings hit Europe stocks; BP jumps

European shares edged lower on Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports from Diageo and Bayer took the shine off a jump in growth-linked cyclical stocks, while investors awaited signs of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus.The worlds lar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020