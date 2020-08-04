AHF to conduct workshops for Hockey India coaches, technical officials

Hockey India on Tuesday announced that the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will be organising a second set of online education workshops for coaches and technical officials of Hockey India. These workshops will be organised later this month and a group of 15-35 coaches and technical officials will be attending it.

There will a total of five workshops which will be conducted by the AHF and it will aim to provide technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments. The workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application.

Each workshop will consist of a three to four hours' session including a break. "We are delighted that the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of workshops for our Technical Officials and Coaches. I am confident that the workshops will definitely help our officials and coaches improve tremendously and in the process, we will have an opportunity to grow the game of hockey even further in our country," Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said in an official statement.

"The AHF has always taken steps to ensure that the officials are growing and evolving every day and I would like to thank them for their efforts," he added. For Technical Officials, these workshops will mainly focus on the code of conduct: Protest & Hearing & for the Coaches emphasis will be on coaching in 5-a-side hockey, physical fitness demands, match strategies, and the role of goalkeepers.

Hockey India has requested each of the eight Hockey India Member Units which take part in 5-a-side hockey tournaments in India to nominate two coaches (one female and one male) for the online workshop on coaching in 5-a-side hockey. They will attend the workshop along with the group of nominated Hockey India coaches. (ANI)