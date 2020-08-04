Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twins look to remain on roll vs. Pirates

The Minnesota Twins seek their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, one night after utilizing an unusual walk-off celebration that fits the social-distancing era. Right-hander Jose Berrios will be on the mound for the Twins on Tuesday. Berrios (0-1, 7.00 ERA) lost to the Cleveland Indians last Thursday when he gave up two runs and three hits over five innings.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:53 IST
Twins look to remain on roll vs. Pirates
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Minnesota Twins seek their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, one night after utilizing an unusual walk-off celebration that fits the social-distancing era. Nelson Cruz blasted the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Twins a 5-4 victory on Monday, and he did his best to follow protocols set down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Twins rushed out on the field to greet Cruz after their first walk-off win of the season. With both hands raised, the 40-year-old pretended to slap palms with his teammates and successfully dodged attempts to touch him. "I was pretty happy watching the guys dance around and not touch each other," Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. "You got to make it fun no matter what's going on and no matter what's the circumstances."

Cruz's take: "Boring. It's no fun. Well, I guess, it is what it is. Hopefully next year we celebrate the good way." Cruz and Max Kepler each had three hits and two RBIs as the Twins won for the seventh time in the past eight games. Cruz has 14 RBIs, which is tied with the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major league lead.

Cruz came up with runners on second and third with one out in the ninth. Though first base was open, Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton didn't order the intentional walk, and Cruz made the Pirates and right-hander Nate Burdi pay with the decisive shot that landed on the warning track in center field. Shelton was the Twins' bench coach the past two seasons and apparently didn't like the thought of pitching to ensuing hitter Miguel Sano with the bases loaded.

"I've got a pretty good history with the nine guys who are in their lineup over there, and they're all pretty good professional hitters," Shelton said. Cruz's hit capped Minnesota's comeback from a 4-0 deficit.

While the Twins (8-2) are tied for the second-best record in the majors, Pittsburgh (2-8) owns the worst mark and has dropped five consecutive contests. The Pirates have scored just 11 runs during the skid. The Pirates will look to fare better in the second of four straight games between the teams. The clubs meet Wednesday and Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Cole Tucker homered for the Pirates on Monday but also showed his inexperience as an outfielder when he misplayed the probable third out of the sixth inning into a two-run double for Kepler. Those were the second and third runs of a four-run inning that tied the score at 4. "I trust my athleticism and my ability out there, and I know I can make that play," said Tucker, who was drafted in the first round (24th overall) in 2014 as a shortstop.

Minnesota third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf) likely will miss his fourth straight game. Donaldson is expected to travel with the team for an eight-game road trip that begins with the two games in Pittsburgh. Right-hander Jose Berrios will be on the mound for the Twins on Tuesday.

Berrios (0-1, 7.00 ERA) lost to the Cleveland Indians last Thursday when he gave up two runs and three hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked two. The 26-year-old received a no-decision in his lone career start against the Pirates on Aug. 15, 2018. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Pittsburgh will counter with right-hander Joe Musgrove, who has allowed four homers in two starts. He is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA. Musgrove gave up three runs in both setbacks -- the first against the St. Louis Cardinals and the second versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Musgrove has struck out 15 and walked six in 11 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old lost to the Twins on July 15, 2017, when he was a member of the Houston Astros. He gave up four runs, eight hits and two walks while striking out five in his lone career appearance against Minnesota.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants interim bail to activists jailed for 'disrupting' Araria gangrape case proceedings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two social activists, who were sent to jail by a magistrate court for allegedly disrupting proceedings in the Araria gangrape case. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, while granting i...

Players to be tested every 5th day during IPL, seven-day quarantine for kin who breaches bio-bubble

Indian players and support staff will have to return negative for COVID-19 at least five times before they start training in the UAE and subsequently will be tested every fifth day during the IPL, according to a draft prepared by the BCCI. ...

Sensex jumps 748 points, Reliance Industries spurts 7.4 pc

Bulls held a firm grip on the D-Street on Tuesday as equity benchmark indices scaled up 2 per cent with broad-based buying across financial, auto and realty sectors. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 748 points or 2.03 per ce...

COVID-19: Disposed PPE could be turned into biofuel, say Indian scientists

Indian scientists have suggested a method to convert the plastic used in personal protective equipment PPE into renewable liquid fuels, an advance that could help mitigate the problem of dumped PPE, currently being disposed of at unpreceden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020