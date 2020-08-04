Werner didn't arrive to sit on bench: Giroud ready to have healthy competition for places
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is looking forward to the added challenge of having healthy competition for places as he said that Timo Werner has not arrived in the club just to sit on the bench.ANI | London | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:52 IST
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is looking forward to the added challenge of having healthy competition for places as he said that Timo Werner has not arrived in the club just to sit on the bench. "I'll be clear, this arrival is an additional motivation. And I think it was inevitable that the club would recruit a striker. Chelsea are a big club, spending money to strengthen the squad, and I was expecting someone to come in," the club's official website quoted Giroud as saying.
"With [Hakim] Ziyech and Werner, we will try to be more competitive for next season. I am not naive - Werner did not arrive to sit on the bench. I will do everything to ensure that the manager finds himself in a situation when he has to make a difficult choice every week [of who starts].," he added. In June, Chelsea announced the signing of German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.
Chelsea finished the 2019-2020 Premier League season on the fourth spot with 66 points. The club is currently preparing to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, scheduled to take place on August 9. (ANI)
