Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:59 IST
Soccer-Wigan's relegation to third tier confirmed after appeal fails

Wigan Athletic's relegation to the third tier League One has been confirmed after the club said on Tuesday that they had lost their appeal against a 12-point deduction. The English Football League (EFL) said last month that Wigan would be docked 12 points after the club entered administration. Wigan finished second-bottom of the Championship standings as a result, two points from safety.

"The Independent Disciplinary Commission has deliberated over the last few days on the evidence presented at Friday's appeal against the 12-point deduction," Wigan said in a statement https://wiganathletic.com/news/2020/august/Update-Wigan-Athletic-Appeal. "The Independent Disciplinary Commission has ruled that the appeal has not been successful."

