Golf-Thomas gunning for elusive second major in San Francisco

Newly-crowned world number one Justin Thomas said on Tuesday he was aiming to finally capture an elusive second major title at the PGA Championship in San Francisco this week. The 27-year-old American, whose maiden major title came at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, said he felt no satisfaction getting a major under his belt early in his career.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 03:45 IST
The 27-year-old American, whose maiden major title came at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, said he felt no satisfaction getting a major under his belt early in his career. "I could argue that I should have got it sooner," he told reporters at TPC Harding Park. "I would definitely say I've underachieved, saying I've only had one so far in my career.

"I've felt almost getting the second one has been harder than the first one." Thomas has been in form this year, winning three PGA Tour events including last week's FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis to take the world number one spot from Jon Rahm.

Thomas and twice defending champion Brooks Koepka are the favourites to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday. He held the number one spot for four weeks in 2018 and said he hoped to extend his stay at the top a bit longer this time.

"I've got myself to the point now where I do have it back, which is an awesome feeling," said Thomas. "It is great. But now it's just about trying to separate it and see how long you can hold it. But it's not like I'm out here playing this week to prove my number one in the world ranking or to try and grow my lead.

"I'm out here for one reason, it's just to try to win a golf tournament. It just happens to be a PGA Championship and the ranking is what it is." Thomas will be grouped with 15-time major winner Tiger Woods and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy on Thursday and Friday.

The 102nd PGA Championship is being played without fans in attendance for the first time in its history to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

