Left Menu
Development News Edition

Booker, Suns sink Clips at buzzer to win 3rd straight

The Suns (29-39) extended their perfect start in the Orlando-area bubble restart, winning their third straight and keeping hopes of a surprise run to the playoffs alive. Phoenix jumped ahead in the first quarter when Booker sank three of his six made 3-pointers over a two-minute stretch.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 04:28 IST
Booker, Suns sink Clips at buzzer to win 3rd straight

Devin Booker's buzzer-beating, turnaround jumper as time expired capped a 35-point effort, and the Phoenix Suns knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers, 117-115, in Tuesday's seeding-round matchup. The Suns (29-39) extended their perfect start in the Orlando-area bubble restart, winning their third straight and keeping hopes of a surprise run to the playoffs alive.

Phoenix jumped ahead in the first quarter when Booker sank three of his six made 3-pointers over a two-minute stretch. The Suns fell behind in the late second quarter before back-to-back Cameron Payne 3-pointers reclaimed an edge they maintained much of the second half. Payne finished with 12 points off the bench and was one of five Suns to score in double-figures. Deandre Ayton scored 19 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists, Ricky Rubio added 18 points and four assists, and Dario Saric chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Led by Booker's 6-of-9 performance, Phoenix shot a blistering 53.1 percent from behind the 3-point line. Both Rubio and Mikal Bridges, who finished with nine points, went 3 of 4 from deep. Conversely, the Clippers (45-22) shot a dismal 8 of 29 from long range. Kawhi Leonard went 2 of 4 from outside en route to a team-high 27 points, and JaMychal Green shot 2 of 4 beyond the arc for 10 points.

No other Clipper made more than one 3-pointer. Paul George, whose 23 points were second on the team, shot finished 1 of 7 from behind the 3-point line and 6 of 17 from the floor in total. Although the Suns capitalized on their hot shooting and the Clippers going cold, their second-half lead never surpassed 11 points. As the Clippers remained in striking distance, Leonard stepped up with six points in the final 3:03.

His two made free throws with 31.3 remaining negated Booker's tie-breaking floater a possession earlier, but Booker got another shot at closing it out after a Bridges steal with eight seconds left. Phoenix came into the Orlando-area bubble with the worst record among the Western Conference teams, but remains alive for the playoffs after a 3-0 start. The Suns sit three games behind No. 8-seed Memphis, but will need to help to pass New Orleans, San Antonio and Portland to sneak into the play-in series.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed as Tropical Storm Isaias pounds U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. The storm knoc...

China, U.S. to review trade deal, air other grievances on Aug 15 -sources

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 videoconference, two people familiar with the plans said. ...

Marlins finally cleared for (late) return vs. Orioles

It took until after the last minute, but the Miami Marlins finally were cleared to return to the field for a road game Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. The contest, slated for a 735 p.m. ET start, was delayed, reportedly with th...

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

Thailands overall response, and ability to curb infections, has led the World Health Organization WHO to identify Thailand, alongside New Zealand, as a success story in dealing with the pandemic. Of course, that success entirely depends o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020