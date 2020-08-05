Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defending champ Rafael Nadal to miss US Open amid pandemic

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:38 IST
Defending champ Rafael Nadal to miss US Open amid pandemic

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will skip the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting on hold his bid to equal Roger Federer's men's record for Grand Slam titles. Nadal explained his decision in a series of tweets sent in Spanish and English on Tuesday.

“The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it,” Nadal wrote. The 34-year-old from Spain called sitting out the tournament scheduled to begin Aug. 31 in New York “a decision I never wanted to take,” but added that he would “rather not travel.” “Rafa is one of the greatest champions in our sport and we support his decision," U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said.

The current No. 1-ranked woman, Ash Barty, already had announced she would be missing the U.S. Open. The U.S. Tennis Association's entry list announcements Tuesday noted that 2019 women's champion Bianca Andreescu is in the field - at least for now; players can withdraw until the start of play - but made no mention of Nadal. The professional tennis tours have been on hiatus since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, with play resuming for women on Monday in Palermo, Italy. The first men's event on the main tour is scheduled to be held later this month.

Nadal's plan to skip the U.S. Open came shortly after the Madrid Open, scheduled for September, was canceled because of the pandemic. “We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play,” Nadal wrote on Twitter. “I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen.” In last year's thriller of a men's final at Flushing Meadows, Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in 4 hours, 50 minutes. That gave Nadal four titles at the U.S. Open and a total of 19 across all the Grand Slam tournaments, just one away from Federer's career mark.

Federer will be absent from the U.S. Open, too, but because of two operations on his right knee this year. The last Grand Slam tournament contested without either Federer or Nadal was the 1999 U.S. Open - four years before Nadal made his debut at one of the sport's four most prestigious events.

The USTA has given repeated indications it intends to go forward with the U.S. Open, despite the spikes in cases around the United States, saying in a news release last week: “New York State continues to be one of the safest places in the country as it relates to the COVID-19 virus." That is currently true - although the area was a major U.S. hot spot early in the pandemic, so much so that a building at the U.S. Open site was used as a temporary hospital. New York hospitals saw more than 18,000 patients with COVID-19 at a time in mid-April when infections surged and more than 750 patients with the illness died each day in hospitals and nursing homes. Those figures plunged in May, and rates of hospitalizations and new positive COVID-19 cases have been relatively stable since June.

There are still concerns about travel, as Nadal noted. The USTA is planning a doubleheader of sorts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The Western & Southern Open, a hard-court tournament normally played in Cincinnati, was moved to the U.S. Open site this year because of the pandemic and is scheduled to be played Aug. 20-28.

That is supposed to be followed by the U.S. Open itself. And then, two weeks after the U.S. Open closes on Sept. 13, the French Open is scheduled to begin in Paris, having been postponed from its usual May start. “I know our fans will be disappointed to not have Rafa playing this year's Western & Southern Open and U.S. Open," Allaster said. "However, for the fans and and the sport, we look forward to being inspired by him when he decides he's ready to play.”

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Though concerned about COVID-19, cigar smokers are smoking more, survey finds

An online survey involving nearly 800 cigar smokers found that majority of the people surveyed intended to quit smoking due to concerns about elevated health risks if they contracted COVID-19, more than twice as many reported they increased...

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000, one person dies every 15 seconds on average

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on ...

UN SG Guterres expresses deepest condolences to victims of "horrific" Beirut explosions

The United Nations said it is actively assisting in the response to the horrific explosions that ripped through the port area of Beirut, as Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims ...

China stocks rise as economic rebound hopes stay intact

China stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as investor confidence in the countrys economic upswing stayed intact, though a drop in financials tamed the broader markets strength. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020