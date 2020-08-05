Left Menu
Trout, Pujols hit homers as Angels beat Mariners

It was the 659th homer of Pujols' career, pulling him within one of tying Willie Mays for fifth all-time. Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney (1-0) allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Trout, Pujols hit homers as Angels beat Mariners
Mike Trout homered in his first at-bat since the birth of his first child, and Albert Pujols also went deep -- both in the first inning -- as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 5-3 Tuesday night. The Angels' David Fletcher added a two-run shot in the seventh inning, after the Mariners had pulled within 3-1.

Dylan Moore homered for the Mariners, who have lost four games in a row. With one out in the top of the first, Trout hit a 2-2 pitch an estimated 407 feet over the wall in left-center field. An out later, Brian Goodwin walked and stole second before Pujols homered to left. It was the 659th homer of Pujols' career, pulling him within one of tying Willie Mays for fifth all-time.

Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney (1-0) allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three. Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn (0-1), who got his first major league decision, settled down after the first. He went four innings, allowing three runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

The Mariners got single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Kyle Seager walked and Austin Nola followed with a run-scoring triple to center.

Moore homered with one out in the seventh off Angels reliever Keynan Middleton. Seattle pulled within 5-3 in the eighth as Kyle Lewis doubled with one out, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Nola's single to left.

Angels right-hander Ty Buttrey retired all four batters he faced for his first save of the season. Jo Adell, the Angels' top prospect, made his major league debut and went 1-for-4 while playing right field. In his first at-bat, Adell reached base on an infield single, beating Seager's throw to first after a chopper down the third base line.

