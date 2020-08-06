Ingles, Conley help Jazz dispatch Grizzlies

Joe Ingles scored 25 points and Mike Conley added 23 points to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday afternoon near Orlando. Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 18 points and seven rebounds. Ingles, Conley, and Mitchell combined for 18 assists.

Utah (43-25) is 2-2 since the NBA restart and moved into fourth place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the Houston Rockets. Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Memphis. Ja Morant added 20 points, nine assists, and six rebounds while Grayson Allen also chipped in 20 off the bench.

The Grizzlies (32-37) lost their fourth straight game since the NBA restart and fifth in a row overall. They are in eighth place in the West, one game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. Memphis used a 15-2 run over a 3 1/2-minute stretch to take a 37-25 lead early in the second quarter.

Brooks turned into a one-man scoring machine for Memphis during the first half. He poured out 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting before halftime. The Grizzlies guard attacked the rim often and also picked apart Utah's defence with his mid-range shot. Turnovers made it tough for the Jazz to get going. Utah piled up 13 first-half turnovers, leading to 16 points for Memphis.

Once the Jazz started taking better care of the ball, they clawed back and erased the deficit before halftime. Utah ripped off a 22-1 run over the final five minutes of the second quarter to seize a 64-55 lead. Gobert paced the Jazz with three dunks during that spurt and Conley dished out five assists. The Grizzlies rallied in the third quarter and knotted it up at 70-70 on a 3-pointer from Morant. Mitchell kept Utah a step ahead. He scored back-to-back baskets and fed Ingles for another to put the Jazz back up 78-72.

Allen buried a 3-pointer to tie it at 102-102 with 7:37 remaining before the Jazz pulled away for good. Utah used a 14-3 run, culminating in back-to-back 3-pointers from Ingles, to take a 116-105 lead with 2:51 remaining. --Field Level Media