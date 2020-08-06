Left Menu
Development News Edition

76ers' Simmons injures left knee

After a whistle stopped play with 5:46 remaining, Simmons began touching his knee and walked off the court and continued to the locker room. Simmons had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 10:49 IST
76ers' Simmons injures left knee
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Philadelphia guard/forward Ben Simmons departed the 76ers' victory against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday due to a left knee injury, but he might not be sidelined for long. The club didn't immediately detail the severity of the ailment. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night that an MRI on Simmons' knee came back clean, and the 24-year-old Australian is "expected to be day-to-day."

The two-time All-Star got hurt midway through the third quarter. He was shown walking gingerly as he exited the arena shortly before the end of Philadelphia's 107-98 triumph at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown told reporters postgame that he didn't have an update to provide.

"We don't know," Brown said. "I'm sure the club will make some statement about his departure from the floor soon. More than that I don't know, but I'm very curious to hear what that news is." Simmons sustained the injury either while grabbing a rebound or immediately thereafter. He dribbled slowly up the floor and passed the ball to teammate Al Horford. After a whistle stopped play with 5:46 remaining, Simmons began touching his knee and walked off the court and continued to the locker room.

Simmons had eight points, six rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes on Wednesday. He is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.8 rebounds in 57 games this season.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's second-biggest city enters strict new coronavirus lockdown

Australias second-biggest city Melbourne began the first day of a six-week total lockdown on Thursday with the closure of most shops and businesses raising new fears of food shortages, as authorities battle a second wave of coronavirus infe...

Two rescue workers killed in S.Korea floods after boats capsize - Yonhap

Two rescue workers were killed and five were missing in South Korea on Thursday after their boats overturned in floodwaters, Yonhap news agency reported, as heavy rain across the Korean peninsula threatened to bring new floods and landslide...

Veteran legal journalist no more

Veteran city-based legal journalist, BSL Prasad, died late on Wednesday following illness, family sources said. He was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment, they said, adding, he breathed his last on Wednesday night.He ha...

Mumbai: HC adjourns hearings due to staff shortage after rains

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned its proceedings for the day as many staff members could not reach the court following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Seven benches of the court were scheduled to conduct virtual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020