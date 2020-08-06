76ers' Simmons injures left knee

Philadelphia guard/forward Ben Simmons departed the 76ers' victory against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday due to a left knee injury, but he might not be sidelined for long. The club didn't immediately detail the severity of the ailment. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night that an MRI on Simmons' knee came back clean, and the 24-year-old Australian is "expected to be day-to-day."

The two-time All-Star got hurt midway through the third quarter. He was shown walking gingerly as he exited the arena shortly before the end of Philadelphia's 107-98 triumph at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown told reporters postgame that he didn't have an update to provide.

"We don't know," Brown said. "I'm sure the club will make some statement about his departure from the floor soon. More than that I don't know, but I'm very curious to hear what that news is." Simmons sustained the injury either while grabbing a rebound or immediately thereafter. He dribbled slowly up the floor and passed the ball to teammate Al Horford. After a whistle stopped play with 5:46 remaining, Simmons began touching his knee and walked off the court and continued to the locker room.

Simmons had eight points, six rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes on Wednesday. He is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.8 rebounds in 57 games this season.