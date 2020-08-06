Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Barty promotes tennis in indigenous communities

"It's really special to be able to give young kids, older kids, people of all ages that opportunity to grow and learn about how much sport has to offer in the way of connecting people." Tennis Australia announced this week that they would be spending A$115,000 ($82,788.50) over the next three years to fund indigenous tennis programmes in Queensland.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-08-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 11:39 IST
Tennis-Barty promotes tennis in indigenous communities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World number one Ash Barty has a bit of time on her hands after deciding to skip the U.S. Open and has spent some of it promoting tennis in indigenous communities in the far north of Australia. The 24-year-old French Open champion became the first Indigenous Australian since Evonne Goolagong Cawley to top the world rankings when she hit number one last July.

Indigenous Australians suffer disproportionately from many debilitating health issues such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease, conditions where regular exercise can make a big difference. Barty, who is an indigenous ambassador for Tennis Australia, has spent a week in the tropical north of her home state of Queensland working with local Aboriginal youngsters.

"It's all about giving opportunity to indigenous youth and providing pathways through tennis to show what our sport can do for our culture," she said after visiting a Cairns school. "It's really special to be able to give young kids, older kids, people of all ages that opportunity to grow and learn about how much sport has to offer in the way of connecting people."

Tennis Australia announced this week that they would be spending A$115,000 ($82,788.50) over the next three years to fund indigenous tennis programmes in Queensland. "It's a massive stepping stone, it's a pathway for young kids to see an opportunity, not just in tennis, but in education, in experiences, in all of these different things," Barty added.

"Tennis brought joy and happiness to my life and to be able to experience that with kids all over the country is incredible." Barty announced last week that she would not be travelling to New York for the U.S. Open, which is to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. ($1=1.3891 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: HC adjourns hearings due to staff shortage after rains

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned its proceedings for the day as many staff members could not reach the court following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Seven benches of the court were scheduled to conduct virtual...

Reserve Bank of India hits pause button, keeps interest rates unchanged at bimonthly monetary policy review.

Reserve Bank of India hits pause button, keeps interest rates unchanged at bimonthly monetary policy review....

Australia's second-biggest city enters strict new coronavirus lockdown

Australias second-biggest city Melbourne began the first day of a six-week total lockdown on Thursday with the closure of most shops and businesses raising new fears of food shortages, as authorities battle a second wave of coronavirus infe...

Two rescue workers killed in S.Korea floods after boats capsize - Yonhap

Two rescue workers were killed and five were missing in South Korea on Thursday after their boats overturned in floodwaters, Yonhap news agency reported, as heavy rain across the Korean peninsula threatened to bring new floods and landslide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020