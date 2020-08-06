Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI to host online program for training of PE Teachers from CISCE Schools

This large-scale training is being organized to assess the fitness levels of the school children and to identify potential future champions from a vast pool of grassroots talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:19 IST
SAI to host online program for training of PE Teachers from CISCE Schools
The training will be provided by selected Master Trainers who had conducted various National and Regional level TOTs, both offline and online, in 2019 and  conducted Assessment of their schools Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Authority of India, in association with Education Boards CISCE and CBSE, will host an online program for the training of Physical Education (PE) Teachers from CISCE Schools on "Khelo India Fitness Assessment of School Going Children".

The program, starting August 7, will target 7500 participants across 2615 CISCE schools in two zones. This large-scale training is being organized to assess the fitness levels of the school children and to identify potential future champions from a vast pool of grassroots talent.

This training has been undertaken owing to the Covid19 outbreak where schools have been shut and the new academic session has begun across India in the form of online classes or webinars. In this current situation, Training-of-Trainers (TOTs) in their original format and physical assessments of students in schools could not be conducted until children and teachers start going back to schools again.

On August 7, various School Principals or Head of Institutes will be encouraged and motivated and made aware about the need to empower their PE Teachers with knowledge, attitude and skills for undertaking the Khelo India Fitness Assessment through the Khelo India Mobile App (KIMA) besides giving them goals for 2020-21. This session is titled "Whole School Approach to Fitness".

From August 11 to 14, Training and technical knowhow of the Assessor mobile app will be provided to the school PE teachers. They will be given sessions on the introduction to Khelo India Fitness for School Going Children and Fit India, how to undertake Khelo India battery of tests, the Khelo India Assessments protocols, Talent Identification roadmap, goals for 2020-21 and more.

The training will be provided by selected Master Trainers who had conducted various National and Regional level TOTs, both offline and online, in 2019 and conducted Assessment of their schools

As on July 31, a total number of 257 TOTs have been conducted across the country, with more than 24,500 Trainers trained pre and post lockdown and a total of 22,450 schools have registered.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore could see a surge in COVID-19 cases after foreign workers are tested: Wong

Singapore could see a surge in the number of coronavirus cases after testing of the majority of the 300,000-odd workers from Bangladesh, India and China living in dormitories is complete this week, a senior member of the COVD-19 task force ...

U.S. SEC fines World Acceptance Corp $21.7 million for Mexican bribes

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it had fined World Acceptance Corp, a consumer loan company, 21.7 million for paying bribes in Mexico.The SEC said in a statement that the companys Mexican subsidiary paid ...

Maha govt, Google tie-up to deploy learning tools for schools

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a partnership with Google that will enable 2.3 crore students andteachers to access the technology giants blended learning programmes that combine classroom approach with online learning. As ...

HC seeks replies of Centre, UP govt in Kafeel Khan's detention case

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to file their replies in a case seeking the release of Dr Kafeel Khan, who is detained under the National Security Act NSA for allegedly giving a provocative spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020