SAI to host online program for training of PE Teachers from CISCE Schools

The Sports Authority of India, in association with Education Boards CISCE and CBSE, will host an online program for the training of Physical Education (PE) Teachers from CISCE Schools on "Khelo India Fitness Assessment of School Going Children".

The program, starting August 7, will target 7500 participants across 2615 CISCE schools in two zones. This large-scale training is being organized to assess the fitness levels of the school children and to identify potential future champions from a vast pool of grassroots talent.

This training has been undertaken owing to the Covid19 outbreak where schools have been shut and the new academic session has begun across India in the form of online classes or webinars. In this current situation, Training-of-Trainers (TOTs) in their original format and physical assessments of students in schools could not be conducted until children and teachers start going back to schools again.

On August 7, various School Principals or Head of Institutes will be encouraged and motivated and made aware about the need to empower their PE Teachers with knowledge, attitude and skills for undertaking the Khelo India Fitness Assessment through the Khelo India Mobile App (KIMA) besides giving them goals for 2020-21. This session is titled "Whole School Approach to Fitness".

From August 11 to 14, Training and technical knowhow of the Assessor mobile app will be provided to the school PE teachers. They will be given sessions on the introduction to Khelo India Fitness for School Going Children and Fit India, how to undertake Khelo India battery of tests, the Khelo India Assessments protocols, Talent Identification roadmap, goals for 2020-21 and more.

The training will be provided by selected Master Trainers who had conducted various National and Regional level TOTs, both offline and online, in 2019 and conducted Assessment of their schools

As on July 31, a total number of 257 TOTs have been conducted across the country, with more than 24,500 Trainers trained pre and post lockdown and a total of 22,450 schools have registered.

