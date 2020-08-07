Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suns sink Pacers with 21-0 run, improve to 4-0 in bubble

TJ Warren led the NBA in scoring through the first three games in the seeding round and tied an Indiana franchise record for points over a three-game stretch (119). Ayton scored a team-high 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 04:13 IST
Suns sink Pacers with 21-0 run, improve to 4-0 in bubble

A run of 21 unanswered points spanning the third and fourth quarters powered the Phoenix Suns to a 114-99 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in seeding-round competition. The Suns (30-39) moved to a perfect 4-0 since the restart from the COVID-19 hiatus, and did so trailing for less than three total minutes against a Pacers team that came into Thursday's matchup also undefeated through three games in the Orlando-area bubble.

Indiana (42-27) led on the game's first basket, then again a few minutes later before Phoenix took over. The Pacers surged to grab a 72-70 lead with a little more than three minutes remaining in the third quarter and pushed it to 75-72 before Suns coach Monty Williams turned to his bench. Cameron Payne led the Phoenix reserves in igniting the decisive run, scoring 12 of his 15 points over that stretch. Dario Saric added another 16 points off the bench, as the Suns' 34-16 scoring advantage from the back-ups made the difference.

The Pacers went scoreless for more than five minutes, the worst stretch in an all-around trying offensive day. TJ Warren led the NBA in scoring through the first three games in the seeding round and tied an Indiana franchise record for points over a three-game stretch (119). Phoenix held Warren to 16 points on 7-of-20 shooting from the floor. Malcolm Brogdon led all scorers with 25 points and helped buoy a fourth-quarter rally.

The Suns' run extended their lead to 18 points, but Victor Oladipo made back-to-back 3-pointers, Brogdon added another and the Pacers' 13-1 burst pulled them within six points. Oladipo finished with 16 points, and Myles Turner added 17. Warren finished with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton led the Phoenix response. He followed a blocked shot of Brogdon on one end with a dunk on the other. He then grabbed an offensive rebound leading to a Devin Booker 3-pointer, then slammed home another dunk off a Ricky Rubio alley-oop that pushed the Suns ahead by 15 points with three minutes remaining. Ayton scored a team-high 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots. Cameron Johnson and Booker also recorded double-doubles for the Suns at 14 points and 12 rebounds, and 20 points with 10 assists, respectively.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro orders $360 mln to be set aside for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday that will set aside 1.9 billion reais 356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford Univer...

Rockies use long ball to topple Giants

Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story hit home runs and had two hits apiece, while Daniel Murphy also went deep as the host Colorado Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday. Yency Almonte 1-0 pitched an inning of relief for th...

Bucks dispatch Heat to clinch top seed in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each as the Milwaukee Bucks -- who trailed by 23 in the first half -- rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday afternoon as part of the NBA restart near Orlando. Antetok...

University of Washington forecasts 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. The prediction by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020