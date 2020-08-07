Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-McIlroy trying to slow down even as golf speeds up

I think most people would say they play their best golf when they are slightly relaxed, not too intense." McIlroy appeared relaxed as he chatted with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas during the group's round at TPC Harding Park, at one point even discussing with Woods whether the Major League Baseball season would continue if more players tested positive for the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 05:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 05:36 IST
Golf-McIlroy trying to slow down even as golf speeds up

Rory McIlroy on Thursday said he is trying not to play too fast at golf's first major tournament of the year even as the absence of fans allows rounds to be completed more quickly.

The Northern Irishman's four birdies offset four bogeys as he carded an even-par 70 in the opening round of the PGA Championship in San Francisco, which is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "One of the things that's come out of not having fans is the rounds have been a little faster," he said.

"You don't have to wait for people to settle down, especially when you're hitting it in the rough all day like I was. So that's been a nice thing." "Certainly I have to remind myself all the time to slow down whether it's a major or not. I think most people would say they play their best golf when they are slightly relaxed, not too intense."

McIlroy appeared relaxed as he chatted with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas during the group's round at TPC Harding Park, at one point even discussing with Woods whether the Major League Baseball season would continue if more players tested positive for the virus. But he also had moments of carelessness, like when he missed a makeable par-putt on the par-four sixth hole by hitting the ball too hard.

World number three McIlroy, who is gunning for his third PGA Championship and fifth major overall, said he was happy to be grouped with Thomas and Woods. All three have homes in Florida. "We all know each other and play a lot when we are at home, so that makes it a comfortable grouping," he said.

And while he said he's gotten used to playing without fans since the PGA Tour resumed in June, he said it was still strange to hear Woods' name announced at the beginning of the round and it to be met with silence. "It's still funny, you know, '99, 2000, 2006, 2007, PGA Champion, Tiger Woods! And then there's nothing.

"That's pretty interesting. That's definitely different. We've got used to it. "That's the way it's going to be for the foreseeable future, unfortunately, and yeah, at this point, everyone I think has adapted and got used to the environment that we are playing in."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar nurses losses ahead of non-farm payrolls data

The dollar nursed losses against major currencies on Friday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which some investors fear could reinforce the view that economic momentum is slowing.Sentiment has turned against the greenback due to a...

Nets get another chance to clinch vs. Kings

In their first chance at clinching a playoff berth, the Brooklyn Nets put together a major dud with virtually their entire lineup. They hope to turn in a significantly improved showing and clinch a playoff spot Friday when they face the Sac...

Australia says 1.5 million workers in Victoria state to get wage subsidy

Nearly half the workers at private companies in Australias Victoria will receive a federal wage subsidy as a surge of coronavirus cases forces a near total lockdown in the second most populous state, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday...

Trump reimposes tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum, Canada promises retaliation

President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to reimpose 10 tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect U.S. industry from a surge in imports, angering Ottawa and some U.S. business groups. Canada pledged retaliation as tensions heigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020