Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 07:43 IST
MLB schedule overhaul includes 14 DHs

Major League Baseball announced a schedule overhaul on Thursday, with the changes creating a total of 14 doubleheaders involving 10 teams over the next two months. The alterations were needed after a series of postponements over the first two weeks of the season, due to outbreaks of COVID-19 within the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals' organizations and a cautious approach with the Philadelphia Phillies after they were exposed to the Marlins in the season-opening series.

All three teams will be involved in five doubleheaders, including two between the Marlins and Phillies, who will play seven games against each other in a five-day span -- all in Miami -- starting Sept. 10. The Marlins will also play three doubleheaders against the Washington Nationals -- one in Washington and two in Miami -- and the Phillies will have two doubleheaders against the Blue Jays, one in Philadelphia and one in Buffalo.

The Cardinals and Detroit Tigers will play two doubleheaders together, one in each location. Also playing doubleheaders will be the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles (in Baltimore) and the Phillies and Boston Red Sox (in Philadelphia).

Under rules for the shortened season, all doubleheaders consist of two seven-inning games. --Field Level Media

