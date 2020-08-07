Left Menu
Rockies use long ball to topple Giants

Dubon then hit Freeland's first pitch to deep left for his first home run of the season and a 3-1 San Francisco lead. Colorado picked up Freeland in the seventh.

Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story hit home runs among two hits apiece, while Daniel Murphy also went deep as the host Colorado Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday. Yency Almonte (1-0) pitched an inning of relief for the victory, and Jairo Diaz notched his third save for the Rockies, who have won all four series they have played to start the season.

Mauricio Dubon homered among his two hits, Donovan Solano had three hits and Pablo Sandoval had two hits for the Giants. San Francisco lefty Tyler Anderson, who made a career-high 32 starts for the Rockies in 2018, pitched at Coors Field for the first time in more than a year and kept his former team off balance.

The Rockies managed just two hits through the first five innings against Anderson, singles by Story in the first and Blackmon in the fourth. Anderson left after five innings of two-hit ball and 66 pitches in his longest outing of the season, and the Rockies took advantage of Anderson's departure in the sixth. After Wandy Peralta struck out David Dahl, Story hit a 1-1 fastball into the seats in center field to break the scoreless deadlock. It was his fifth of the season.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland threw six shutout innings before he faltered in the seventh. Freeland got the first two outs of the inning, but Sandoval reached on a bloop single and Chadwick Tromp followed with a sharp single to center. Dubon then hit Freeland's first pitch to deep left for his first home run of the season and a 3-1 San Francisco lead.

Colorado picked up Freeland in the seventh. Garrett Hampson and Chris Owings led off with doubles off of Rico Garcia (0-1) to drive in the first run, and Murphy's pinch-hit homer - his second home run of the season - put the Rockies ahead 4-3. Dahl greeted Garcia's replacement, Caleb Baragar, with a single and Blackmon hit one out to right, his second, to make it 6-3.

Solano doubled off Almonte in the eighth and came home on Mike Yastrzemski's two-out single. --Field Level Media

