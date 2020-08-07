Athletics beat Rangers for sixth straight win

Left Menu
Updated: 07-08-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 09:37 IST
Khris Davis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs -- just his fourth and fifth hits of the season -- as the Oakland Athletics opened an early lead and held on to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers with a 6-4 victory on Thursday afternoon. T.J. McFarland, Yusmeiro Petit and Liam Hendriks scattered five hits to throw three shutout innings, wrapping up the victory and extending the Oakland winning streak to six games.

Todd Frazier and Anderson Tejeda, who was making his major league debut, homered for the Rangers, who fell for the fifth time during a six-game stay in the San Francisco Bay Area. Matt Olson got the A's rolling with his third homer in two days, a solo shot off Rangers starter Mike Minor (0-3) in the second inning. The homer was Olson's fourth of the season.

Oakland extended its lead to 5-0 in the fourth, with Davis contributing a two-run single. Mark Canha added an RBI single to start the scoring in the inning and Stephen Piscotty hit a sacrifice fly for the final run of the frame. Minor worked five innings, allowing five runs and four hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Tejeda registered his first major league RBI with his first big-league hit, a run-scoring single off A's starter Mike Fiers (1-0) in the fifth. Texas then used its power to get within 5-4, with Frazier hitting a solo shot, his second, in the sixth and Tejeda a two-run blast, his first, in the seventh.

Fiers was pulled at that point, charged with four runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out two. After McFarland worked around a Shin-Soo Choo double to retain the one-run lead in the seventh, the A's padded their advantage on a run-scoring single by Sean Murphy in the bottom of the inning. Davis scored the run after his second single of the game.

Down two, the Rangers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth off Petit, but he got Tejeda to pop up and then struck out pinch-hitter Robinson Chirinos with the potential tying run on second base. Hendriks then notched his fourth save with a scoreless ninth, getting Willie Calhoun to line into a game-ending double play.

Olson's homer was the only extra-base hit of the game for the A's, who were out-hit 12-6. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and scored twice for the Rangers, while Frazier, Tejeda, Choo and Nick Solak collected two hits each.

Tejeda, who was promoted from the Rangers' taxi squad on Sunday, finished with three RBIs. --Field Level Media

