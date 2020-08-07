Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Tough to stay focused at spectator-free events: Rahm

The PGA Tour resumed in June after an extended break with events closed to spectators to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Golf's first major of the year, the PGA Championship, kicked off on Thursday and Spaniard Rahm, who carded a par-70 in the opening round, said he was still getting used to playing without fans.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 11:07 IST
Golf-Tough to stay focused at spectator-free events: Rahm
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Crowd noise can often be a distraction for golfers but world number two Jon Rahm says the absence of spectators during PGA Tour events has made it tough to focus. The PGA Tour resumed in June after an extended break with events closed to spectators to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Golf's first major of the year, the PGA Championship, kicked off on Thursday and Spaniard Rahm, who carded a par-70 in the opening round, said he was still getting used to playing without fans. "I would say people don't realize how much you can hear things," the 25-year-old said. "You might be putting and if somebody nearby is hitting a tee shot or landing it into a green close to you, you can hear that. It's just so loud.

"When there's people around, there's talking, other noises, you can't hear. But right now it's pretty loud." Rahm, who relinquished his number one ranking to Justin Thomas last week, struggled for rhythm throughout the opening round and finished five shots behind joint-leaders Brendon Todd and Jason Day.

"With how the day went, honestly, even par is more than enough for me today," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Anil Dujana gang member arrested after gunfight in Greater Noida

A member of a dreaded criminal gang was arrested following a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida in which he was injured, officials said on Friday. The arrested accused was a member of the Anil Dujana gang, they said.Th...

NR Narayana Murthy will speak at IET India Digital Conversations about Leading India's Digital Revolution

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 7 ANINewsVoir The sixteenth edition of IET India Digital Conversations, powered by the IET Future Tech Panel, will see NR Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Limited join us for a fireside chat on - Leading India...

Gold ETFs clock 8th consecutive month of positive flows: WGC

Gold-backed exchange-traded funds ETFs and similar products recorded their eighth consecutive month of positive flows, adding 166 tonnes in July -- equivalent to 9.7 billion dollars or 4 per cent of assets under management AUMs, the World G...

SGS is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies for certification of PPE medical coveralls for exports

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 7 ANIPRNewswire SGS is pleased to announce that it has been approved by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies NABCB, an inspection body for ISOIEC 17020 to provide the certification services ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020