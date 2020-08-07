Left Menu
Lyles looks for better showing in Rangers' series opener vs. Angels

Lyles (0-1, 6.00 ERA) made his first start with his new team on Saturday in San Francisco and went four innings, allowing four runs and three hits, striking out one and walking five. "That outing, it stinks," Lyles told reporters after the game.

07-08-2020
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Jordan Lyles expects to leave a better impression when he makes his second start for the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The rest of the Rangers hope to be much improved, as well, when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of the three-game series.

After getting swept in a three-game series that concluded Thursday afternoon in Oakland (giving the Rangers five losses in their last six games), they'll send Lyles to the mound for the start against the Angels. Lyles (0-1, 6.00 ERA) made his first start with his new team on Saturday in San Francisco and went four innings, allowing four runs and three hits, striking out one and walking five.

"That outing, it stinks," Lyles told reporters after the game. "Walking so many guys, just putting free passes on everyone. Just giving away too much respect and not being in the zone a little bit better. That's tough. It's tough on me, it's tough on the guys behind me, fans watching the game. ... That's not what I'm about; I like to get it and go. Next outing. I'll be in the zone more." Angels starter Griffin Canning would be satisfied to replicate his last outing.

Canning (0-1, 3.38) went six strong innings against the visiting Houston Astros on Saturday, allowing one run and six hits while striking out five and walking two. The bullpen was unable to protect the lead after Canning departed, but the Angels eventually won 5-4 in 10 innings.

"That's the standard for me," Canning said of his performance. "It's something that I can come back to and watch this outing and kind of take all the good stuff from this outing and use it for myself going forward." Canning made two starts against the Rangers as a rookie last season and lost both games. He is 0-1 with a 7.56 ERA in those contests.

His lone appearance in Arlington came on July 4, three days after teammate Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room from an accidental drug overdose. Skaggs was supposed to start the series finale, but instead Canning was roughed up for six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. Canning was sidelined in March after feeling discomfort in his throwing elbow and was given a platelet-rich plasma injection. Shortly afterward, the league was shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Canning's most recent outing showed he's back to 100 percent, and the Angels should also be confident after taking two of three at the Seattle Mariners for their first series win of the season. Lyles, who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers, do not have much experience against the Angels either.

He's 2-1 in five career appearances (four starts) against Los Angeles with a 5.50 ERA. Lyles has not faced the Angels since May 6, 2015, when he was knocked out of the game after one inning while pitching for the Colorado Rockies. He left after trying to barehand a line drive off the bat of slugger Albert Pujols and his hand swelled between innings.

Angels left fielder Justin Upton is 5 for 9 in his career against Lyles but has been platooning in left field with Brian Goodwin following a slow start to the season.

