Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barca may need youth to get past Napoli, reach CL final 8

Barcelona coach Quique Setién says that he is ready to count on youngsters Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig to eliminate Napoli and advance to the Champions League final eight in Portugal. The match will be played five months after the Spanish side earned a 1-1 draw at Napoli before the pandemic brought most sports to a halt. “Both Rique and Ansu are ready to play,” Setién said Friday.

PTI | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:56 IST
Barca may need youth to get past Napoli, reach CL final 8
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona coach Quique Setién says that he is ready to count on youngsters Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig to eliminate Napoli and advance to the Champions League final eight in Portugal. Barcelona will be without midfielders Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal and Arthur for Saturday's second leg of their round-of-16 tie. The match will be played five months after the Spanish side earned a 1-1 draw at Napoli before the pandemic brought most sports to a halt.

"Both Rique and Ansu are ready to play," Setién said Friday. "They have performed and played pretty well and could perfectly well start (against Napoli). And if they do start, I am sure they will be guaranteed to play well." he 20-year-old Puig has a good chance to earn his debut in Europe's top-tier club competition with both Busquets and Vidal suspended for the critical match. Arthur has had a falling out with the club after securing his transfer to Juventus for next season and refusing to return to team practice. Setién values Puig's passing and ball-control skills, which remind some Barcelona fans of Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta, and rewarded him with a bigger role during the final stretch of the Spanish league.

Fati, 17, made a huge splash this season by becoming the youngest player to score in the Spanish league and the Champions League, among other precocious scoring milestones. With Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez set to start in attack, Fati could get picked over fellow forward Antoine Griezmann, who was cleared to play by team doctors on Friday after having recovered from a right thigh injury last month.

Clement Lenglet was also cleared by team doctors and will likely play with Gerard Pique in the center of the defense with Samuel Umtiti still injured. With only 13 first-team players available, Setién has called up seven members of Barcelona's youth squad, including American Konrad de la Fuente.

"It would have been better to have all our players available, but that is not the case," Setién said. "We are going to have to rely on many players from our youth team. We have to adapt and we will do our best not to miss the players who can't be with us." The match at Camp Nou will be played without spectators due to local health regulations. Barcelona and large areas of northeast Spain are seeing a recent spike in cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, but health officials have assured UEFA that the game is safe to play. despite the concerns of Napoli. Setién said that he is confident that keeping his job does not hinge on qualifying for the ¨bubble¨ Champions League tournament to be played in Lisbon later this month. Setién has been under intense pressure since Barcelona lost the Spanish league to Real Madrid last month, when Messi called his team ¨weak¨ and said that unless the team turned things around it would lose to Napoli.

"In no moment have I thought that tomorrow's game could be my last," Setién said. "We are focused on advancing and playing the rest of the competition in Portugal with the same sense of excitement that we feel now.".

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Centre moves SC, seeks to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Centre moves SC, seeks to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakrabortys plea in Sushant Singh Rajput death case....

Le Havre hostage-taker consumed by plight of Palestinians, say police

The armed man who seized six hostages in a French bank on Thursday spoke to negotiators of hardships facing Palestinians and called himself a mujahid but made no reference to Islamist groups, a police source involved in the operation said.T...

Indian woman in UAE gives birth to child at hospital's door step: report

In an unusual incident, an Indian woman in the UAE has given birth at the doorstep of a hospital in Sharjah after she suffered a silent labour pain, a media report said on Friday. Hailing from Chennai, Praveen Banu, whose age was not reveal...

HC dismisses Sports Ministry plea for modifying direction to inform court before recognising NSFs

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed the Centres plea seeking modification of its order directing the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association IOA not to take any decision on sports federations without informing the court. A special ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020