Pelicans F Williamson (rest) to miss Friday's game

New Orleans star Zion Williamson will be held out for rest Friday night when the Pelicans face the Washington Wizards. The contest is the second of a back-to-back for the Pelicans, who lost to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Williamson has been watched closely by New Orleans during the NBA restart. He was away from the team in July due to a family emergency before returning to the Orlando area and was cleared to play just hours before the club's first game on July 30. Williamson has scored at least 23 points in each of the Pelicans' last two games, including 24 on 10-of-12 shooting in 22 minutes during the 140-125 loss to the Kings.

Williamson has season averages of 22.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 23 games.