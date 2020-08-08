Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Bucks rally vs. Heat, claim East's top seed

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each as the Milwaukee Bucks -- who trailed by 23 in the first half -- rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday as part of the NBA restart near Orlando. Antetokounmpo, who picked up his fifth foul with 10:48 left in the fourth, added a game-high 12 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Middleton had a team-high eight assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes. Tringale disqualified from PGA Championship after scoring error

Cameron Tringale was disqualified from the PGA Championship for signing a score lower than what he actually made on the par-three eighth hole on Friday, tournament officials said. The American signed for 2-under 68 for his second round at TPC Harding Park, putting him at one-over par for the tournament and close to the projected cut line. LPGA's ANA Inspiration to be held without spectators

Next month's ANA Inspiration, which is traditionally the LPGA's first major championship of the year, will be played without spectators because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Friday. The Sept. 10-13 event at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California was originally slated to take place in April but was postponed because of the virus that halted professional sports across the globe. Day, Todd share lead, Koepka one back at PGA Championship

Jason Day and Brendon Todd shared the lead after the first round of the PGA Championship while Brooks Koepka got his bid for a three-peat off to a solid start and Tiger Woods found success with a new putter in the first major of the COVID-19 era. Former champion Day, who had top-10 finishes in each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, carded a bogey-free five-under-par 65 at TPC Harding Park, where the absence of spectators due to the virus gave the event a unique feel. Fire at Wentworth course causes suspension of women's tournament

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final was suspended on Friday when a wildfire broke out at Chobham Common in Surrey and spread towards the Wentworth club in Surrey. The Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines and other emergency vehicles were dispatched to the tend to the fire as golfers, caddies and staff were forced to evacuate the area with smoke from the fire engulfing the course. Racing Point hit with heavy fine and points deduction

Formula One stewards fined Racing Point 400,000 euros ($473,000), stripped them of 15 points in the constructors' championship and issued a reprimand on Friday after upholding a Renault protest about the legality of their rival's car. Renault had protested at the last three races, arguing that the brake ducts used by Racing Point were a copy of those used by Mercedes, their engine partner, in winning last year's championship. Martic sets up semi-final against Kontaveit in Palermo

Top seed Petra Martic held her nerve in two tiebreaks to beat Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(5) 7-6(3) to seal a place in the Palermo Ladies Open semi-finals on Friday. She next faces 24-year-old Estonian fourth seed Anett Kontaveit who hit 57 winners to end Italian teenager Elisabetta Cocciaretto's dream run with a 6-1 4-6 6-1 win. Formula One's betting push is driven by data

Betting on Formula One, despite the sport having more data at its disposal than it knew what to do with, was once little more than a punt on the race winner and eventual champion, but times are changing. This season the sport launched a live in-race betting offering that is expected to boost fan engagement and its coffers. Top-10 players Svitolina, Bertens withdraw from U.S. Open

Women's world number five Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens, ranked seventh, on Friday joined a growing list of players withdrawing from this month's U.S. Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Men's defending champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ashleigh Barty have opted against travelling to New York to play the hardcourt Grand Slam as well as the Western & Southern Open that will work as a warmup for the U.S. Open. China's Li surprised by resurgence at PGA Championship

Li Haotong did not think he had any chance of being a contender at this week's PGA Championship but on Friday he came out of nowhere with a bogey-free second round and suddenly has an opportunity to become the first Chinese man to win a major. Li, who is 114th in the world rankings, birdied five of his first 10 holes at TPC Harding Park en route to a five-under-par 65 that moved him to a total of eight-under and left him at a loss for words to explain how he did it.